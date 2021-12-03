the latest from the ball market

Credit: Assembly

CARVALHAL WANTS TO TRAIN THE FLAMENGO IN 2022

According to Portuguese journalist Gonçalo Lopes, Carvalhal wants to train Flamengo in 2022 and the happy ending would be in Braga’s hands. That’s because the coach has a contract with the team until the end of the season, in the middle of next year. With just six more months of employment, Carvalhal’s termination fine would be within the levels of the Rio team.

FLAMENGO WILL HAVE BARGE STILL IN DECEMBER

Still with the current season in progress, Flamengo, while looking for a coach, is also working to adjust the squad for 2022. According to information from “GE”, Max, currently loaned to Cuiabá, and Bill, loaned to Dnipro, should be traded in definitive. Besides them, Rodinei, Bruno Viana and César must also leave the club.

ABEL REQUESTS FOUR REINFORCEMENTS TO THE PALM TREES

Abel Ferreira asked for four strong reinforcements for Leila Pereira and has already defined two priorities: a center forward and a defender. The possible return of Mina, even, has been speculated in recent days.

VASCO PACKAGE MONITORING FOR 2022

goalkeepers: Marcelo Lomba(International), Matheus Cavichioli(America-MG)

left side: Bidu (Guarani)

attackers: Bruno Sávio (Guarani, belonging to Louletano, from Portugal), Rossi (Bahia), Moisés (Ponte Preta), Alef Manga (Goiás, belonging to Volta Redona), Edu (Brusque)

CORINTHIANS DEFINE PAULINHO’S CONTRACT TIME

Paulinho should receive a proposal from Corinthians with a contract valid for two seasons, until the end of 2023.

CORINTHIANS WANTS WEIGHT NAME FOR ATTACK

The Corinthians board is looking for a commercial partner to bring a great center forward for the Copa Libertadores dispute next season. The information comes from the journalist Flávio Ortega, who works at the club alvinegro on ESPN and Fox Sports channels.

FLAMENGO DEFINES GALLARDO AS A PRIORITY

In search of a new coach for next season, Flamengo has already defined some names in its priority list. Argentine Marcelo Gallardo, from River Plate, leads the club’s interests ranking.

PALM TREES MAY LOSE TRIO TO EUROPE

According to information from “Fichajes.net“, three athletes from the base of Palmeiras have their future mapped out. According to the publication, midfielders Danilo, Patrick de Paula and striker Gabriel Verón will soon be defending giants on the European continent.

SANTOS WANTS HALF OF THE ROOSTER

The championships are ending, and clubs begin to move in the ‘Mercado da Bola’, both for arrivals and departures. With Santos, it’s no different, and according to the fans.com, the name of the time, is the midfielder Hyoran, currently at Atlético-MG.

