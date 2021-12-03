The migrant who took a risk in the English Channel on a pedalo: ‘I prefer death to stay in France’ | World

Every day, dozens or hundreds of immigrants try to cross the English Channel, which separates northern France from the island of Great Britain.

The aim of these people is to come to the UK in search of a better living condition.

But the crossing is considered dangerous for its storms, frequent mists that reduce visibility and strong currents.

Many die on the journey.

These are people who left their home countries, mostly in the Middle East and Africa, fleeing persecution, civil conflicts and wars.

Many see no option but to try their luck in Europe, where they believe they will have more opportunities.

This is the case with Sultan. He and a group of young people from Sudan were some of the thousands of immigrants who arrived in northern France to attempt the crossing.

BBC journalists Julien Goudichaud and Daisy Walsh followed him for a year, between failed (and one successful) attempts to reach English territory.

Sultan understood the risks of the journey and knew he could die.

His first attempt to reach England failed. He and other men had stolen a paddleboat and had jumped into the sea, which was not in good condition.

The group spent eight hours adrift before being spotted by the French coast guard, who tried to rescue them.

“After a while, the boat filled with water on one side and capsized,” recalls Sultan.

Back in French territory, without his companions and without a place to live, the young man remained determined to cross the channel.

He arrived in the UK months later and is now awaiting a decision on his asylum application in Manchester, England.

Last week, 27 migrants drowned after a boat bound for the UK capsized in the English Channel.

It was the worst tragedy involving immigrants ever recorded on the channel, since data of this type began to be collected in 2014.

Among the 27 dead, there were at least seven women and three children.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, since the beginning of 2021, 1,552 criminals have been arrested in northern France and 44 smugglers’ networks have been dismantled.

Despite this, 47,000 attempts to cross the English Channel from France to the United Kingdom have taken place this year alone and 7,800 migrants have been rescued, the French president added.