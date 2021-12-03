‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flavia will be arrested after electrifying escape attempt | come around

▶️ Remember the crime of Flávia and Cora:
Cora’s plan goes wrong
Cora set up the theft of a suitcase full of dollars and involved Flávia in the crime. But the crook’s plan backfired and she ended up in jail. Since then, Cora has plotted a thousand and one traps for Flavia in order to recover the stolen suitcase.
Cora accuses Flávia of being the mastermind of the theft
Flávia regretted participating in the crime and, when she was about to return the stolen money to the police, she was approached by Cora’s brothers, right in front of the police station. Putz! 😓
Not knowing that the dancer’s goal was precisely to surrender, the police will see Flávia with the stolen suitcase and the delegate Nunes (Cridemar Aquino) will imprison the young woman.
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will pick up the policeman’s gun and try to run away in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“Flávia Santana, you are under arrest for aggravated theft. We have an open arrest warrant in your name, issued by the judge,” the police chief will say.
nervous, Flávia will manage to get a gun from one of the police officers and will not accept being arrested. Fearing that the young woman will shoot, the police will dismantle the siege and Flávia will take the opportunity to escape. 🏃🏻♀️
Police chief Nunes (Cridemar Aquino) and police officer Prado (Pedroca Monteiro) will be rendered by Flávia (Valentina Herszage) in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
There was a Baby on the way 🖐🛑
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will try to escape the police in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
In the middle of the flight, Flávia will meet Neném, and the former player will detain the girl.
“Let go of me! The police are after me!”, Flavia will scream.
Baby (Vladimir Brichta) will prevent escape in ‘The More Life, The Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“Fleeing will be worse.”, will advise Baby.
Re-encounter of the scammers 👯
No way out, the dancer will stop behind bars, and share the cell with Cora, his former co-worker at the club and partner in crime.
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will be threatened by Cora (Valentina Bandeira) in prison in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
+ ‘The More Life, the Better!’: Meet the sexy and limitless villain of Valentina Bandeira
“What about the dollars, Pink?” Cora will ask.
“Your brothers even tried to take it, but ended up doing something stupid. The dollars went flying down the street! You lost it, Cora!”, will provoke Flávia.
Irritated with her colleague, Cora will make another threat to Flávia:
“You owe me, Pink! And you’ll pay! Trust me!”, the rogue will say.
WL! How will Flávia react to this threat? 😧
03 Ten
Friday
Flávia tries to run away, but ends up trapped. Baby decides to help Flávia. Odete wakes up sick, and Juca works in her place. Soraia teases Tina during class, and Tigger is amused. Baby visits Flavia in jail. Rose offers to help Joana with her project at Guilherme’s clinic. Juca distributes the hot rolls to homeless people, without Odete knowing. Rose tries to convince Guilherme to support Joana’s project. Tigrão invites Soraia and Tina to his house. Cora threatens Flavia. Neném receives a distress message from the dancer and demands that Guilherme get her out of jail.
