The only one without an agreement, family of tragedy victim from Ninho sues Flamengo and asks for R$ 8.4 million in moral damages | Flamengo

The family of goalkeeper Christian Esmério, one of the 10 fatal victims of the fire that occurred in February 2019 at Ninho do Urubu, filed a lawsuit against Flamengo this Thursday, at the 33rd Civil Court of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice (TJ- RJ). The ge had access to the lawsuit seeking compensation of R$8.4 million for pain and suffering.

Christian’s family is the only one of the 26 affected by the Ninho tragedy that has not yet reached an agreement with Flamengo. Despite the process, the parties are still talking, and there is an expectation of an understanding. Rykelmo’s mother reached an understanding with the club last Tuesday.

In contact with the GE, lawyers Fernando César Leite and Louis de Casteja, who represent the Esmério family, explained why they filed the suit for damages.

– First, because we were close to the statute of limitations. Flamengo was in talks with the family, but we are at an impasse. However, there is still dialogue between the parties. Therefore, the family requested that the lawsuit be filed. We ask for moral damages resulting from the tragedy that occurred, pension for father, mother and brothers. This is an action for damages – said the lawyers of the firm Gonçalves, Leite, Montenegro & De Casteja Advogados Associados.

The report also sought out Flamengo, who, in the voice of its general vice president, Rodrigo Dunshee de Abranches, regretted the action. Dunshee, however, was optimistic about reaching an understanding.

– We cannot be unfair to all the 25 families that we made agreements with, especially the nine of our 10 athletes who lost their lives. We are maintaining consistency within the standards that were made in the last agreements. We regret the action (because we understand that it is worse for everyone) and remain open to talk. I have affection for this family and they know that we are always here to talk – completed Dunshee.

