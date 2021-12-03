‘They Forgot Me’: House used in the film can be rented for $25 a night | Tourism and Travel

More than 30 years after the release of “They Forgot Me” (1990), the house that had the facade used in the film can be rented by guests for the first time. Reservations for the location can be made from next Tuesday (7), and the night will cost US$ 25 (R$ 140, at the current rate).

The house located in Winnetka, near Chicago, USA, will be offered on Airbnb, which indicated that tourists will be able to stay from December 12th. According to the company, the first booking will have a service that recalls scenes from the franchise started in 1990.

Visitors will be greeted by actor Devin Ratray, who played Buzz, the older brother of the lead, Kevin McCallister, in the role of Macaulay Culkin.

On Airbnb, the house appears as if it had been announced by Buzz himself. “Many Christmases ago, the McCallisters went to Paris – well, many of us,” the text reads. The page points out that the two-bedroom house can accommodate up to four guests. The place also has TV, indoor fireplace and Wi-Fi, as well as bathroom and kitchen items.

The booking will also give tourists the right to spread “traps” around the house – even though the famous duo of the franchise’s villains is not included in the package. Guests will also receive pizza, as Culkin’s character did in one of the movie’s scenes.

The package also includes the screening of “They Forgot Me at Lar Doce Lar”, released in November. The sixth film in the franchise, the new comedy stars Archie Yates, known as “Jojo Rabbit”.

Airbnb said that, as part of the action, it will also make a donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital.

See, below, photos of the interior of the property:

2 out of 4 Nightly rates for ‘Forgot Me’ will cost US$ 25 (R$ 140) — Photo: Divulgçaão/Airbnb Daily rates for ‘They Forgot Me’ will cost US$ 25 (R$ 140) — Photo: Divulgçaão/Airbnb

3 of 4 Guests will be able to spread traps like Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) did — Photo: Press Release/Airbnb Guests will be able to spread traps like Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) did — Photo: Press Release/Airbnb