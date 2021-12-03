“This is the Paysandu we want”, says Maurício Ettinger | Sport Para | Online Diary

The atmosphere in Curuzu’s stadium during the derby involving the two main football forces in Northern Brazil, was as if the confrontation between Papão and Leão was a Championship decision. With a single crowd in the stands, the bicolors held a gigantic party the likes of which has not been seen for a long time, further enhancing the classic 761 in the history of the most played duel on the planet.

Although I still don’t have the official numbers regarding the public and also the income from the game played last Wednesday night (01), between Paysandu 2 x 2 Clube do Remo, due to the first match in the semifinals of the Copa Verde, it was clear that the Curuzu stadium was completely full, even with 50% of the capacity allowed in the decree that remains in force in the state of Pará.

With the strength driven by the fans in the stands, the Alviceleste team practically dominated the entire 1st half of the match, in which Papão got to score 2-0 on the scoreboard against Leão, who only came to play good football in the final stage. In his profile on social networks, the president of the club, Maurício Ettinger, thanked the massive presence of Fiel Bicolor.

“I would like to thank the fans for the WONDERFUL party yesterday. The team played pushed by you. This is the Paysandu that we want, with a lot of dedication, determination and race, a vibrant team that has not given up on plays and hasn’t had a lost ball. always be in this synergy!”, highlighted the representative alviceleste.

Now back to training, Paysandu returns to the field next Saturday (04), at 17h, again in front of Clube do Remo for the return duel that will define the finalist for the regional tournament. This time, the two-color team will have an opposing crowd, as the clash will be held at the Baenão stadium, with only the azulinos present in the stands.