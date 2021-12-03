Thousands of fans celebrate Atlético-MG’s Brazilian title in various points of Belo Horizonte | Minas Gerais

Avenida Olegário Maciel was closed on the stretch between Praça Raul Soares and Rua Bernardo Guimarães towards Assembly. Drivers had to detour along Avenida Bias Fortes.

2 of 9 Atlético-MG fans take Praça Sete — Photo: Ernane Fiúza/TV Globo Atlético-MG fans take Praça Sete — Photo: Ernane Fiúza/TV Globo

3 of 9 Atlético-MG is Brazilian champion — Photo: Danilo Girundi/TV Globo Atlético-MG is Brazilian champion — Photo: Danilo Girundi/TV Globo

4 of 9 Electric trios arrive for the title party — Photo: Ernane Fiúza/TV Globo Electric trios arrive for the title party — Photo: Ernane Fiúza/TV Globo

Rooster fans celebrate victory in Belo Horizonte

5 of 9 Atlético-MG fans gather at Praça Sete — Photo: Ernane Fiúza/TV Globo Atlético-MG fans gather at Praça Sete — Photo: Ernane Fiúza/TV Globo

The surroundings of Praça Sete, a traditional celebration point for fans, was also closed. Three electric trios liven up the party at the venue, including djs and a concert by Bahian singer Bell Marques.

The following routes have been blocked:

Av. Amazonas with R. dos Tamoios

R. Espírito Santo with Av. Afonso Pena

R. dos Guaicurus with R. da Bahia

R. dos Caetés with Av. Amazonas

Av. Amazonas with R. Espírito Santo

– Forest Viaduct->Av. dos Andradas-> R. dos Guaicurus-> R. Curitiba Coming from the bus station towards Mangabeiras R. dos Caetés->Av. Afonso Pena->R. dos Tupinambás->R. Curitiba->Av. Amazons->R. dos Tamoios->Av. Alfonso Pena.

6 of 9 Atlético-MG fans gather in front of the club’s headquarters — Photo: Danilo Girundi/TV Globo Atlético-MG fans gather in front of the club’s headquarters — Photo: Danilo Girundi/TV Globo

7 of 9 Fans cover the Praça Sete obelisk with the Atlético-MG flag — Photo: Danilo Girundi/TV Globo Fans cover the Praça Sete obelisk with the Atlético-MG flag — Photo: Danilo Girundi/TV Globo

8 of 9 Fan party at bars in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Danilo Girundi/TV Globo Fans’ party in bars in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Danilo Girundi/TV Globo

9 of 9 Fan injured by bomb during title celebration — Photo: Isamara Fernandes/TV Globo Fan injured by bomb during title celebration — Photo: Isamara Fernandes/TV Globo

A bomb wounded a fan celebrating the Atlético-MG title in front of the club’s headquarters, in the neighborhood of Lourdes. According to witnesses, he was hit in the head and was taken to a hospital in the area.

Military police officers are at the points where there is a concentration of fans. Earlier, the corporation said that it was not communicated by organizers about the performance of concerts in Praça Sete. Thousands of people are already there.