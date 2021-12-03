Thousands of fans celebrate Atlético-MG’s Brazilian title in various points of Belo Horizonte | Minas Gerais

Avenida Olegário Maciel was closed on the stretch between Praça Raul Soares and Rua Bernardo Guimarães towards Assembly. Drivers had to detour along Avenida Bias Fortes.
Atlético-MG fans take Praça Sete — Photo: Ernane Fiúza/TV Globo
Atlético-MG is Brazilian champion — Photo: Danilo Girundi/TV Globo
Electric trios arrive for the title party — Photo: Ernane Fiúza/TV Globo
Atlético-MG fans gather at Praça Sete — Photo: Ernane Fiúza/TV Globo
The surroundings of Praça Sete, a traditional celebration point for fans, was also closed. Three electric trios liven up the party at the venue, including djs and a concert by Bahian singer Bell Marques.
The following routes have been blocked:
- Av. Amazonas with R. dos Tamoios
- R. Espírito Santo with Av. Afonso Pena
- R. dos Guaicurus with R. da Bahia
- R. dos Caetés with Av. Amazonas
- Av. Amazonas with R. Espírito Santo
– Forest Viaduct->Av. dos Andradas-> R. dos Guaicurus-> R. Curitiba Coming from the bus station towards Mangabeiras R. dos Caetés->Av. Afonso Pena->R. dos Tupinambás->R. Curitiba->Av. Amazons->R. dos Tamoios->Av. Alfonso Pena.
Atlético-MG fans gather in front of the club’s headquarters — Photo: Danilo Girundi/TV Globo
Fans cover the Praça Sete obelisk with the Atlético-MG flag — Photo: Danilo Girundi/TV Globo
Fans’ party in bars in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Danilo Girundi/TV Globo
Fan injured by bomb during title celebration — Photo: Isamara Fernandes/TV Globo
A bomb wounded a fan celebrating the Atlético-MG title in front of the club’s headquarters, in the neighborhood of Lourdes. According to witnesses, he was hit in the head and was taken to a hospital in the area.
Military police officers are at the points where there is a concentration of fans. Earlier, the corporation said that it was not communicated by organizers about the performance of concerts in Praça Sete. Thousands of people are already there.