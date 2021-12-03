To say goodbye to a friend, young people remove the body from a coffin and take it for the ‘last motorcycle ride’; watch – Metro World News Brazil

One video from a funeral that took place recently at Ecuador, surprised internet users after a group of young people decided to remove their friend’s body from a coffin and take him for a “last ride on a motorcycle”.

According to information shared, on the day they were shared, the images received criticism from internet users, who repudiated the initiative of the friends of the dead young man, who was identified as Erick Cedeño.

In the video, which in one of the published profiles surpassed the 45 thousand views, it is possible to see the entire process carried out by the group of young people until they actually manage to leave with their bodies on the motorcycle.

And although the recording has revolted internet users, according to details revealed, the young people claim that they had permission from Cedeño’s parents to adopt such an attitude. They also reinforce that they just wanted to pay homage to their friend and say goodbye “as they should”.

Finally, 21-year-old Erick is reportedly shot dead by two guys last weekend while on his way to a loved one’s funeral.

