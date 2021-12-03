To stay at Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira asks for four reinforcements; Leila promises to answer | Palm trees | Abel Ferreira

After beating Flamengo and winning the Libertadores bi-championship, Palmeiras is already starting to think about the World Cup, which will be held in 2022, and despite still having two games to play for the Brazilian Championship, Verdão no longer has any ambitions for this year.

In view of this, the board of directors alviverde is already starting to think about setting up the cast for the next season, and monitors the market in search of ‘heavy’ names, to start the ‘Leila Pereira era’. So far, the team is probing names like Pedro, Cavani and Soteldo, who would arrive at the club with the ‘pomp’ of absolute titleholders.

However, the board also ‘fights’ behind the scenes to ensure the permanence of coach Abel Ferreira, who left his future open for next year.

Leila wants to guarantee Abel’s permanence by bringing weighty names

Thus, according to the news portal Goal.com, the new president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira, will spare no effort to bring the names desired by Abel, who, according to the source, requested at least four big signings for the next season, not giving up the arrival of a defender and especially a center forward.

However, the list of reinforcements has not yet been delivered by the coach, who only highlighted the desire for new signings, which should be forwarded by Leila, who aims to ensure the Portuguese remain in line with his wishes.