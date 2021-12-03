Today on Bayern’s B team, Demichelis is River’s plan A if Gallardo leaves, says website

With the imminent departure of Marcelo Gallardo from the club, after seven years of partnership, River Plate is already starting to move backstage in search of a new name to run the club. According to information from ‘ESPN Argentina’, the board’s plan A would be another one known to the association: former defender Martín Demichelis.

At 40 years old, Demichelis is currently the coach of the B team of Bayern Munich, the club he played for between 2003 and 2011, just signed from River, where he was revealed. So far, with the young Bavarian players, the Argentine has had impressive numbers: 14 wins, seven draws and just two defeats in 23 official matches.

River Plate’s idea is again to have a known face leading its athletes, the same as happened with Gallardo, who has been the top idol of the Millionarios since his playing days. For the team from Buenos Aires, he was four-time Argentine champion, in 1999, 2000, 2002 and 2003.

Regarding ‘Muñeco’, the tendency is for him to really leave the Monumental de Núñez. Flamengo and the Uruguayan national team have recently emerged as the possible destinations for the coach, who is still thinking of working in European football for the first time.