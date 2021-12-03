× Photo: Disclosure

Solange Srour (photo), chief economist at Credit Suisse, said in a report sent to clients that the 0.1% drop in third-quarter GDP it represents “a better past than a better future”.

Even with the drop in GDP, Solange said that the data show a better-than-expected composition of growth, with higher rates for household consumption and investments, and lower government consumption.

“Nevertheless, today’s results represent a better past than a better future, in our opinion”, he stated.

Solange said the economic environment for Q4 and 2022 continues to worsen, with rising inflation and other recent indicators surprising negatively.

The economist expects growth of 4.8% in 2021. For next year, she estimated a recession of 0.5%, but the drop in GDP could be greater, given high inflation and high interest rates.

“Inflation expectations for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 have increased, moving away from the target, while the global scenario for inflation has also become more challenging. Both increase the likelihood of a tighter monetary tightening cycle in the Brazil”, he said.

