Top 10 American Stocks to Invest in December, According to BTG

O BTG Pactual performed two exchanges in his monthly recommended portfolio of BDRs for December. The financial institution withdrew the shares from the Disney (DISB34) and Uber (U1BE34) for input of Booking (BKNG34) and nvidia (NVDC34).

“The removal of Disney and Uber BDRs reduced the portfolio’s ‘pandemic risk’, particularly in the case of Disney, which is heavily dependent on the end of the covid-19 pandemic to generate profits on cruises, amusement parks, sporting events and launches of films”, state Bernardo Carneiro, Bruno Lima and Arthur Mota, who signed the report.

Booking’s entry, on the other hand, takes place amid expectations of a resumption of economy at the travel sector, mainly with the advancement of vaccination.

“Nvidia protects the wallet a little in the event of a resurgence of the pandemic, as its products are intended for home entertainment and remote applications, not very sensitive to lockdowns”, they conclude.

BTG maintained the shares of apple (AAPL34), Chevron (CHVX34), Coke (COCA34), JPMorgan (JPMC34),McDonalds (MCDC34), Goal, old one Facebook, (FBOK34), Netflix (NFLX34) and Starbucks (SBUB34) in your monthly recommendations.



