Top 10: AnTuTu chooses November’s most powerful high-end and intermediate cell phones

AnTuTu revealed this Thursday (2nd) its monthly ranking of most powerful mid-range and top-of-the-line cell phones. The November listing is dominated by smartphones based on Qualcomm solutions, with just two models based on MediaTek hardware.
Remember that the score is generated based on performance in four parameters that go beyond the platform used on the cell phone: CPU, GPU, user interface and memory. The ranking only considers devices with at least one thousand benchmark test entries, so that the average scores are more accurate.
Check out the rankings below.
Most powerful tops of the line
The Xiaomi Black Shark 4S Pro with Snapdragon 888 Plus maintained its lead in the ranking of flagships most powerful, maintaining the 1st place for the second consecutive month. The Black Shark 4 Pro had lost runner-up to two devices based on the enhanced version — iQOO 8 Pro (3rd) and Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro (2nd) — and the landscape hasn’t changed.
The Meizu 18 Pro disappeared from the TOP 10 and was replaced by the OPPO Find X3 Pro which, in turn, gave way to the debut of the GT 5G realme in the standings.
This month’s report shows that gamer Black Shark 4 Pro relies on its user interface to outperform models with more advanced hardware such as the ASUS ROG Phone 5s in 6th place and the Lenovo Legion Phone 2 Pro.
more powerful intermediaries
The mid-range smartphone segment had interesting additions in recent months that reflected in the November world ranking. The iQOO Z5 remains at the top of the list powered by the Snapdragon 778G. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite lost its runner-up to the OPPO K9s 5G and knocked its more stylish brother, the Xiaomi Civi, out of the TOP 3.
The Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50 took 5th and 6th place, respectively, and are followed by the OPPO Reno 6 5G — one of MediaTek’s chipset models, equipped with Dimensity 900 — and the brothers Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei Nova 9 Pro. Furthermore, with the debut of the successful Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, the Huawei Nova 8 dropped from the TOP 10.
