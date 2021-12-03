Top selling cars in November 2021

The car and light commercial market increased by 7.30% compared to October, but with a drop of 24.84% compared to November 2020. There were 161,027, which helped in the year-to-date of 1,780,906, which is up 3.66%.

In brands, Fiat maintains the edge with little advantage for GM, which surpassed VW with the resumption of production of Onix and Onix Plus. The German was in third, with Toyota next, surpassing Hyundai. Jeep maintained the advantage over Renault, still far from partner Nissan.

Honda finished in ninth, with Caoa Chery finishing in tenth. However, the Sino-Brazilian has to worry, because Peugeot pulled over. With another Lion Day, she would enter the Top 10, a historic achievement.

Citroën appears next, also close to the French, but bringing Ford, which surpassed Mitsubishi. BMW still rules luxury, followed by Volvo and the reclaimed Land Rover.

Who would have thought, Iveco surpassed Audi, Kia and Mercedes-Benz…

In cars, the GM duo is resurrected in full force. Pulse is now in the Top 20 and Jeep Commander has already surpassed Caoa Chery’s SUVs. Those who arrive are in top form, but Uno and Doblò already anticipate their end…

In the commercials, the highlight is Hilux selling 1,000 more units than the S10. In direct sales, the market absorbed 46.68%. Fiat, GM and VW were the most sold, with Gol, Onix Plus and other “populars” recovering the top of sales.

Check below the 80 cars, 50 light commercials and 21 best-selling brands in November 2021, in addition to direct sales:

brands

1st FIAT 30,694 19.06%

2nd GM 28,430 17.66%

3rd VW 21,689 13.47%

4th TOYOTA 14,269 8.86%

5th HYUNDAI 14,062 8.73%

6th JEEP 10.643 6.61%

7th RENAULT 9,744 6.05%

8th NISSAN 6,848 4.25%

9th HONDA 5,807 3.61%

10th CAOA CHERY 3,683 2.29%

11th PEUGEOT 3,048 1.89%

12th CITROEN 2,760 1.71%

13th FORD 2,046 1.27%

14th MITSUBISHI 1988 1.23%

15th BMW 1,222 0.76%

16th VOLVO 761 0.47%

17th LAND ROVER 565 0.35%

18th IVECO 445 0.28%

19th AUDI 432 0.27%

20th KIA 412 0.26%

21st M.BENZ 335 0.21%

Automobiles

1st GM/ONIX 9,327

2nd GM/ONIX PLUS 7,521

3rd VW/GOL 6,866

4th FIAT/ARGO 6,340

5th HYUNDAI/CRETA 6,099

6th GM/TRACKER 6.073

7th HYUNDAI/HB20 5540

8th JEEP/COMPASS 5,287

9th VW/T CROSS 4,725

10th JEEP/RENEGADE 4,233

11th RENAULT/KWID 3,712

12th NISSAN/KICKS 3.556

13th FIAT/CHRONOS 3.545

14th TOYOTA/COROLLA 3.505

15th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 3,454

16th VW/VOYAGE 3,357

17th HONDA/HR-V 2,868

18th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 2.457

19th FIAT/PULSE 2,228

20th HYUNDAI/HB20S 2011

21st NISSAN/VERSA 1,913

22nd RENAULT/DUSTER 1,764

23rd PEUGEOT/208 1653

24th HONDA/CIVIC 1,588

25th FIAT/SIENA 1.499

26th GM/CRUZE SEDAN 1,334

27th TOYOTA/YARIS HB 1.286

28th VW/NIVUS 1,251

29th TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 1215

30th JEEP/COMMANDER 1,085

31st CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 1,023

32nd CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 972

33rd VW/TAOS 936

34th PEUGEOT/2008 895

35th HONDA/WR-V 848

36th RENAULT/CAPTUR 834

37th GM/SPIN 758

38º CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 3X 743

39th VW/VIRTUS 738

40th TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 661

41st RENAULT/LOGAN 651

42nd FIAT/MOBI 638

43rd VW/POLO 579

44th RENAULT/SANDERO 578

45th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 423

46th VOLVO/XC40 394

47th LAND ROVER/DISCOVERY 393

48th HONDA/FIT 390

49th CAOA CHERY/ARRIZO 6 369

50th BMW/320I 362

51st BMW/X1 333

52nd MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 252

53rd VOLVO/XC60 247

54th MITSUBISHI/OUTLANDER 234

55th FORD/TERRITORY 200

56th GM/TRAILBLAZER 176

57th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 2 147

58th VW/JETTA 144

59th AUDI/A3 SEDAN 121

60th AUDI/Q5 118

61st HYUNDAI/IX35 109

62nd FIAT/UNO 97

63rd MINI/COOPER 91

64th VW/TIGUAN 85

65th GM/CROSS 84

66th MITSUBISHI/PAJERO 80

67th KIA/CERATO 77

68th AUDI/Q3 76

69th BMW/330E 75

70th MB/GLB 67

71st TROLLER/T4 54

72nd HONDA/CITY 50

73rd PORSCHE/911 42

74th HYUNDAI/TUCSON 36

75th FORD/MUSTANG 33

76th MB/CLA 250 28

77th BMW/M3 22

78th PORSCHE/TAYCAN 21

79th AUDI/A4 20

80th FIAT/DOBLO 13

light commercials

1st FIAT/STRADA 8,535

2nd FIAT/TORO 5,921

3rd TOYOTA/HILUX 4,103

4th GM/S10 3.103

5th VW/SAVEIRO 2,096

6th FORD/RANGER 1610

7th FIAT/FIORINO 1.522

8th MITSUBISHI/L200 1407

9th NISSAN/FRONTIER 1,363

10th RENAULT/MASTER 1,219

11th RENAULT/OROCH 887

12th VW/AMAROK 583

13th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 365

14th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 308

15th FIAT/DUCATO 303

16th CITROEN/JUMPY 296

17th HYUNDAI/HR 265

18th IVECO/DAILY 30-130 238

19th KIA/K2500 221

20th IVECO/DAILY 35-150 187

21st RENAULT/KANGOO 97

22nd PEUGEOT/PARTNER 68

23rd M.BENZ/SPRINTER 416 50

24th EFFA/V21 47

25th FORD/MAVERICK 39

26th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 314 33

27th PEUGEOT/BOXER 27

28th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 22

29th EFFA/V22 22

30th FIAT/DOBLO 20

31st RAM/1500 14

32nd IVECO/DAILY 5516 13

33rd RAM/2500 13

34th FOTON/AUMARK 1039 9

35º FOTON/AUMARK 3.5-14DT 9

36th GM/MONTANA 8

37th IVECO/DAILY 7

38th CITROEN/JUMPER 6

39th JAC/v260 5

40th FIAT/UNO 1

41st FORD/F250 1

42nd GM/C10 1

43rd GM/CHEVY 1

44th GM/D20 1

45th GM/EL CAMINO 1

46th GM/SILVERADO 1

47th GMC/SIERRA 1

48th TOYOTA/BANDERANTE 1

49th WILLYS/OVERLAND 1

50th EFFA/V25 1

DIRECT SALES

Automobiles

1st VW/GOL 5.129

2nd GM/ONIX PLUS 4,752

3rd JEEP/COMPASS 3,979

4th GM/ONIX 3.565

5th VW/VOYAGE 3,219

6th FIAT/ARGO 3,048

7th FIAT/CHRONOS 2,850

8th JEEP/RENEGADE 2689

9th GM/TRACKER 2490

10th VW/T CROSS 2,345

11th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 2,134

12th PEUGEOT/208 1.524

13th HYUNDAI/HB20 1470

14th NISSAN/KICKS 1,152

15th NISSAN/VERSA 945

16th FIAT/SIENA 937

17th HYUNDAI/CRETA 860

18th PEUGEOT/2008 849

19th GM/CRUZE SEDAN 757

20th JEEP/COMMANDER 737

21st RENAULT/KWID 727

22nd RENAULT/DUSTER 690

23rd RENAULT/LOGAN 601

24th GM/SPIN 554

25th TOYOTA/COROLLA 442

26th FIAT/PULSE 440

27th RENAULT/SANDERO 396

28th VOLVO/XC40 391

29th VW/TAOS 315

30th VW/VIRTUS 310

31st HONDA/HR-V 258

32nd VW/NIVUS 253

33rd VOLVO/XC60 246

34th HYUNDAI/HB20S 240

35th FIAT/MOBI 202

36th TOYOTA/YARIS HB 198

37th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 132

38th AUDI/A3 SEDAN 121

39th HONDA/CIVIC 115

40th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 3X 114

41st GM/TRAILBLAZER 113

42nd AUDI/Q5 99

43rd BMW/320I 99

44th TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 99

45th VOLVO/XC90 96

46th CAOA CHERY/ARRIZO 6 86

47th RENAULT/CAPTUR 81

48th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 74

49th TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 72

50th FIAT/UNO 70

light commercials

1st FIAT/STRADA 7,046

2nd FIAT/TORO 3852

3rd GM/S10 2,584

4th VW/SAVEIRO 1,931

5th FIAT/FIORINO 1,067

6th TOYOTA/HILUX 1,006

7th NISSAN/FRONTIER 789

8th RENAULT/MASTER 724

9th MITSUBISHI/L200 656

10th RENAULT/OROCH 310

11th FIAT/DUCATO 228

12th VW/AMAROK 219

13th IVECO/DAILY 30-130 172

14th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 154

15th CITROEN/JUMPY 107

16th RENAULT/KANGOO 97

17th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 96

18th PEUGEOT/PARTNER 45

19th HYUNDAI/HR 42

20th FIAT/DOBLO 20

21st RAM/1500 14

22nd RAM/2500 13

23rd PEUGEOT/BOXER 12

24th FORD/RANGER 6

25th CITROEN/JUMPER 4

26th IVECO/DAILY 35-150 4

27th GM/MONTANA 2

28th FIAT/UNO 1

29th FORD/F250 1

[Fonte: Fenabrave]