Top selling cars in November 2021

The car and light commercial market increased by 7.30% compared to October, but with a drop of 24.84% compared to November 2020. There were 161,027, which helped in the year-to-date of 1,780,906, which is up 3.66%.
In brands, Fiat maintains the edge with little advantage for GM, which surpassed VW with the resumption of production of Onix and Onix Plus. The German was in third, with Toyota next, surpassing Hyundai. Jeep maintained the advantage over Renault, still far from partner Nissan.
Honda finished in ninth, with Caoa Chery finishing in tenth. However, the Sino-Brazilian has to worry, because Peugeot pulled over. With another Lion Day, she would enter the Top 10, a historic achievement.
Citroën appears next, also close to the French, but bringing Ford, which surpassed Mitsubishi. BMW still rules luxury, followed by Volvo and the reclaimed Land Rover.
Who would have thought, Iveco surpassed Audi, Kia and Mercedes-Benz…
In cars, the GM duo is resurrected in full force. Pulse is now in the Top 20 and Jeep Commander has already surpassed Caoa Chery’s SUVs. Those who arrive are in top form, but Uno and Doblò already anticipate their end…
In the commercials, the highlight is Hilux selling 1,000 more units than the S10. In direct sales, the market absorbed 46.68%. Fiat, GM and VW were the most sold, with Gol, Onix Plus and other “populars” recovering the top of sales.
Check below the 80 cars, 50 light commercials and 21 best-selling brands in November 2021, in addition to direct sales:
brands
1st FIAT 30,694 19.06%
2nd GM 28,430 17.66%
3rd VW 21,689 13.47%
4th TOYOTA 14,269 8.86%
5th HYUNDAI 14,062 8.73%
6th JEEP 10.643 6.61%
7th RENAULT 9,744 6.05%
8th NISSAN 6,848 4.25%
9th HONDA 5,807 3.61%
10th CAOA CHERY 3,683 2.29%
11th PEUGEOT 3,048 1.89%
12th CITROEN 2,760 1.71%
13th FORD 2,046 1.27%
14th MITSUBISHI 1988 1.23%
15th BMW 1,222 0.76%
16th VOLVO 761 0.47%
17th LAND ROVER 565 0.35%
18th IVECO 445 0.28%
19th AUDI 432 0.27%
20th KIA 412 0.26%
21st M.BENZ 335 0.21%
Automobiles
1st GM/ONIX 9,327
2nd GM/ONIX PLUS 7,521
3rd VW/GOL 6,866
4th FIAT/ARGO 6,340
5th HYUNDAI/CRETA 6,099
6th GM/TRACKER 6.073
7th HYUNDAI/HB20 5540
8th JEEP/COMPASS 5,287
9th VW/T CROSS 4,725
10th JEEP/RENEGADE 4,233
11th RENAULT/KWID 3,712
12th NISSAN/KICKS 3.556
13th FIAT/CHRONOS 3.545
14th TOYOTA/COROLLA 3.505
15th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 3,454
16th VW/VOYAGE 3,357
17th HONDA/HR-V 2,868
18th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 2.457
19th FIAT/PULSE 2,228
20th HYUNDAI/HB20S 2011
21st NISSAN/VERSA 1,913
22nd RENAULT/DUSTER 1,764
23rd PEUGEOT/208 1653
24th HONDA/CIVIC 1,588
25th FIAT/SIENA 1.499
26th GM/CRUZE SEDAN 1,334
27th TOYOTA/YARIS HB 1.286
28th VW/NIVUS 1,251
29th TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 1215
30th JEEP/COMMANDER 1,085
31st CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 1,023
32nd CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 972
33rd VW/TAOS 936
34th PEUGEOT/2008 895
35th HONDA/WR-V 848
36th RENAULT/CAPTUR 834
37th GM/SPIN 758
38º CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 3X 743
39th VW/VIRTUS 738
40th TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 661
41st RENAULT/LOGAN 651
42nd FIAT/MOBI 638
43rd VW/POLO 579
44th RENAULT/SANDERO 578
45th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 423
46th VOLVO/XC40 394
47th LAND ROVER/DISCOVERY 393
48th HONDA/FIT 390
49th CAOA CHERY/ARRIZO 6 369
50th BMW/320I 362
51st BMW/X1 333
52nd MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 252
53rd VOLVO/XC60 247
54th MITSUBISHI/OUTLANDER 234
55th FORD/TERRITORY 200
56th GM/TRAILBLAZER 176
57th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 2 147
58th VW/JETTA 144
59th AUDI/A3 SEDAN 121
60th AUDI/Q5 118
61st HYUNDAI/IX35 109
62nd FIAT/UNO 97
63rd MINI/COOPER 91
64th VW/TIGUAN 85
65th GM/CROSS 84
66th MITSUBISHI/PAJERO 80
67th KIA/CERATO 77
68th AUDI/Q3 76
69th BMW/330E 75
70th MB/GLB 67
71st TROLLER/T4 54
72nd HONDA/CITY 50
73rd PORSCHE/911 42
74th HYUNDAI/TUCSON 36
75th FORD/MUSTANG 33
76th MB/CLA 250 28
77th BMW/M3 22
78th PORSCHE/TAYCAN 21
79th AUDI/A4 20
80th FIAT/DOBLO 13
light commercials
1st FIAT/STRADA 8,535
2nd FIAT/TORO 5,921
3rd TOYOTA/HILUX 4,103
4th GM/S10 3.103
5th VW/SAVEIRO 2,096
6th FORD/RANGER 1610
7th FIAT/FIORINO 1.522
8th MITSUBISHI/L200 1407
9th NISSAN/FRONTIER 1,363
10th RENAULT/MASTER 1,219
11th RENAULT/OROCH 887
12th VW/AMAROK 583
13th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 365
14th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 308
15th FIAT/DUCATO 303
16th CITROEN/JUMPY 296
17th HYUNDAI/HR 265
18th IVECO/DAILY 30-130 238
19th KIA/K2500 221
20th IVECO/DAILY 35-150 187
21st RENAULT/KANGOO 97
22nd PEUGEOT/PARTNER 68
23rd M.BENZ/SPRINTER 416 50
24th EFFA/V21 47
25th FORD/MAVERICK 39
26th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 314 33
27th PEUGEOT/BOXER 27
28th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 22
29th EFFA/V22 22
30th FIAT/DOBLO 20
31st RAM/1500 14
32nd IVECO/DAILY 5516 13
33rd RAM/2500 13
34th FOTON/AUMARK 1039 9
35º FOTON/AUMARK 3.5-14DT 9
36th GM/MONTANA 8
37th IVECO/DAILY 7
38th CITROEN/JUMPER 6
39th JAC/v260 5
40th FIAT/UNO 1
41st FORD/F250 1
42nd GM/C10 1
43rd GM/CHEVY 1
44th GM/D20 1
45th GM/EL CAMINO 1
46th GM/SILVERADO 1
47th GMC/SIERRA 1
48th TOYOTA/BANDERANTE 1
49th WILLYS/OVERLAND 1
50th EFFA/V25 1
DIRECT SALES
Automobiles
1st VW/GOL 5.129
2nd GM/ONIX PLUS 4,752
3rd JEEP/COMPASS 3,979
4th GM/ONIX 3.565
5th VW/VOYAGE 3,219
6th FIAT/ARGO 3,048
7th FIAT/CHRONOS 2,850
8th JEEP/RENEGADE 2689
9th GM/TRACKER 2490
10th VW/T CROSS 2,345
11th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 2,134
12th PEUGEOT/208 1.524
13th HYUNDAI/HB20 1470
14th NISSAN/KICKS 1,152
15th NISSAN/VERSA 945
16th FIAT/SIENA 937
17th HYUNDAI/CRETA 860
18th PEUGEOT/2008 849
19th GM/CRUZE SEDAN 757
20th JEEP/COMMANDER 737
21st RENAULT/KWID 727
22nd RENAULT/DUSTER 690
23rd RENAULT/LOGAN 601
24th GM/SPIN 554
25th TOYOTA/COROLLA 442
26th FIAT/PULSE 440
27th RENAULT/SANDERO 396
28th VOLVO/XC40 391
29th VW/TAOS 315
30th VW/VIRTUS 310
31st HONDA/HR-V 258
32nd VW/NIVUS 253
33rd VOLVO/XC60 246
34th HYUNDAI/HB20S 240
35th FIAT/MOBI 202
36th TOYOTA/YARIS HB 198
37th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 132
38th AUDI/A3 SEDAN 121
39th HONDA/CIVIC 115
40th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 3X 114
41st GM/TRAILBLAZER 113
42nd AUDI/Q5 99
43rd BMW/320I 99
44th TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 99
45th VOLVO/XC90 96
46th CAOA CHERY/ARRIZO 6 86
47th RENAULT/CAPTUR 81
48th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 74
49th TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 72
50th FIAT/UNO 70
light commercials
1st FIAT/STRADA 7,046
2nd FIAT/TORO 3852
3rd GM/S10 2,584
4th VW/SAVEIRO 1,931
5th FIAT/FIORINO 1,067
6th TOYOTA/HILUX 1,006
7th NISSAN/FRONTIER 789
8th RENAULT/MASTER 724
9th MITSUBISHI/L200 656
10th RENAULT/OROCH 310
11th FIAT/DUCATO 228
12th VW/AMAROK 219
13th IVECO/DAILY 30-130 172
14th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 154
15th CITROEN/JUMPY 107
16th RENAULT/KANGOO 97
17th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 96
18th PEUGEOT/PARTNER 45
19th HYUNDAI/HR 42
20th FIAT/DOBLO 20
21st RAM/1500 14
22nd RAM/2500 13
23rd PEUGEOT/BOXER 12
24th FORD/RANGER 6
25th CITROEN/JUMPER 4
26th IVECO/DAILY 35-150 4
27th GM/MONTANA 2
28th FIAT/UNO 1
29th FORD/F250 1