Tourist is attacked by crocodile in Zambia and ends up saved by friend, who punched the reptile

A British backpacker was attacked by a crocodile in the Zambezi River and ended up saved by a friend, who punched the reptile, when he was already spinning the victim under water—a traditional movement the species makes with its prey in order to subdue them.

18-year-old Amelie Osborn-Smith was at a rafting stop near Zambia’s famous Victoria Falls when she was horribly attacked.

The young student, who is taking a sabbatical year, was swimming with her friend when the 10-foot-long animal hooked its mighty jaws into one of its legs and pulled it into a terrifying “death spin”. Amelie wouldn’t last long underwater. That’s when the friend landed powerful blows that made the backpacker break free of the crocodile’s sharp teeth.

“Then others came in to help. It was chaos. There was blood and people flailing everywhere. She’s lucky to be alive.”, told the “Sun” a witness to the attack.

Amelie was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Lusaka, the country’s capital, where she underwent surgery. Brent Osborn-Smith, 60, the victim’s father, said the Briton was in stable condition. According to him, the daughter felt safe to swim after being told by guides that the area was safe.

“Thanks to the intervention of others, she survived and is receiving proper care. It’s a big shock to the family.”, said the German baroness Veronika von Pfetten-Arnbach, the girl’s mother.

Amelie Osborn-Smith Photo: Reproduction

Several tourists died and others were maimed after being attacked by crocodiles in the infested waters of the Zambezi River.

Three years ago, a bride, who was in the same area, lost an arm when a huge 5 meter long crocodile attacked her just five days before your wedding. Amazingly, former Zimbabwean tennis player Zanele Ndlovu came out of surgery and went ahead with her marriage to Brit Jamie Fox. In another episode, a boat with British tourists followed the scene of a huge crocodile eating what appeared to be a large animal postage. It was a man.

Other victims include residents of nearby regions who use the river as a source of water. one of them, one 11 year old child lost his life fetching water for his family in the Zambezi.