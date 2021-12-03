Tourist punches crocodile and saves friend from attack; young man underwent surgery | Unusual World

reproduction Amelie Osborn-Smith

A British backpacker was attacked by a crocodile in the Zambezi River and was eventually saved by a friend, who punched the reptile as he was already spinning the victim under water – a traditional move the species uses with its fangs in order to subdue it. them.

18-year-old Amelie Osborn-Smith was at a rafting stop near Zambia’s famous Victoria Falls when she was horribly attacked.

The young student, enjoying a gap year, was swimming with her friend when the 10-foot-long animal hooked its powerful jaws into one of her legs and pulled her into a terrifying “death spin”. Amelie wouldn’t last long underwater. That’s when the friend landed powerful blows that made the backpacker break free of the crocodile’s sharp teeth.

“Then others came in to help. It was chaos. There was blood and people flailing everywhere. She’s lucky to be alive,” he told the ” sun

” a witness to the attack.

Amelie was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Lusaka, the country’s capital, where she underwent surgery. Brent Osborn-Smith, 60, the victim’s father, said the Briton was in a stable state. According to him, the daughter felt safe to swim after being told by guides that the area was safe.

“Thanks to the intervention of others, she survived and is receiving proper care. It’s a big shock for the family,” said German Baroness Veronika von Pfetten-Arnbach, the girl’s mother.

Several tourists died and others were maimed after being attacked by crocodiles in the infested waters of the Zambezi River.

Three years ago, a bride, who was in the same area, lost an arm when a massive 5-meter-long crocodile attacked her just five days before her wedding. Amazingly, former Zimbabwean tennis player Zanele Ndlovu came out of surgery and went ahead with her marriage to Brit Jamie Fox. In another episode, a boat with British tourists followed the scene of a huge crocodile eating what appeared to be a large animal postage. It was a man.

Other victims include residents of nearby regions who use the river as a source of water. One of them, an 11-year-old child, lost his life while fetching water for his family in the Zambezi.