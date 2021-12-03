Trauma, frustrations and resistance: Atlético-MG’s 50-year journey in the Brazilian Nationals until redemption | athletic-mg

It was December 19, a Sunday, when Dario scored the anthological goal of the 1971 Brazilian champion. He jumped to write history and put Atlético-MG at the top of national football. After 50 years, Galo regains his post. Long 50 years. There were many disappointments. But greater than them were the resistance, persistence and obstinacy of a crowd.

How many trials did it take until fate gave up on turning hope into disillusionment? In the 1970s, after the glory of Dario, Telê and company, Atlético built a great team.

In 1976, stopped in the semifinal against Inter. Everything looked right for the coming year. A great one. Reinaldo unstoppable. There were points left, one goal was missing. The tie with São Paulo took the cup decision to penalties. A Mineirão, pulsed by 102,000 hearts, knew deep sadness. A trauma that would accompany many Athletes for years.

That generation would still have chances in the 1980s. In the final against Flamengo, the Galo fan felt revolt against the whistle. The dream knocked on the door again at 83, 85, 86, 87, 91, 94, 96 and 2001. A stacking of semi-finals. In each of those years, a lament about what was missing.

In 1999, the reunion with the decision. A competitive starting team, but a limited squad. Atlético ran into Corinthians.

In the era of running stitches, a litmus test for athletic love. Demotion caused suffering, pain, but it didn’t take away the passion. The team pushed to the second division left Mineirão to the sound of the anthem, sung by voices that couldn’t hold back the tears.

The Rooster came back, took a while to reorganize. Passed hardships. It created new expectations. He brought a “Witch”, who accumulated another vice in 2012, but delivered to America the following year. Another one almost in 2015.