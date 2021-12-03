Trump’s social media business wants to raise $1 billion in shares

Former US President Donald Trump’s new social media venture is trying to raise as much as $1 billion from stock sales, said two people familiar with the matter.

Trump Media & Technology Group, which has yet to release the social media app it claims to develop, is expected to receive $293 million if its business, to be listed in New York, through a merger with blank check firm Digital World Acquisition is completed.

The deal valued Trump Media at $875 million, including debt. Trump Media is looking to raise another $1 billion, which would give it a valuation of about $3 billion, the sources said.

Digital World shares were valued at $10 each in the Trump Media deal. Trump Media is looking to secure a private placement in listed stocks (Pipe) that would value Digital World shares closer to their recent price, the sources said. The paper reached US$ 44.35 dollars on Wednesday (1).

Weighing in on the deal’s appeal is the reluctance of many investors to team up with Trump after he was banned from major social media platforms for encouraging his supporters to participate in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. The offensive was based on unfounded allegations of widespread fraud in last year’s presidential election.

Some hedge funds that supported the launch of Digital World, including Saba Capital Management and Lighthouse Investment Partners, said they sold their shares to distance themselves from the Trump deal.

The business also faces regulatory risks. Senator Elizabeth Warren asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission last month to investigate the planned merger for potential violations of securities laws surrounding the disclosure. The SEC declined to comment on whether it plans any action.

Trump has been personally involved in contacting potential investors, asking some of them to commit to the $100 million+ Pipe, one of the sources said.

Trump said he is launching his own social media app to stand up against companies that have barred him from using their platforms. It had 89 million followers on Twitter, 33 million on Facebook and 24.5 million on Instagram at the time it was blocked.

Since Trump ended his term, he has hinted that he could run for president for the third time in 2024.

