‘Twenty Years’ · TV News

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will finally get a test to make Tonico (Alexandre Nero) rot behind bars in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The lawyer will reveal to Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) that he will have found a payment slip that links the deputy to a spy at the Brazilian embassy in Paraguay. “It takes up to 20 years”, will celebrate the lawyer in the telenovela of the six of Globo.

Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) had already confiscated a note from Horácio Aioli suggesting an alliance between the bad character and Solano López (Roberto Birindelli). He, however, will only be satisfied after rummaging through the politician’s office in the scenes that will be shown on the next Wednesday (8).

“A receipt! No, the receipt! From a payment Tonico made to the official at the embassy of Paraguay”, will celebrate the character of João Pedro Zappa, who will be startled when he hears someone knocking at the door. “Who is it?” the adviser will ask suspiciously.

Lupita (Roberta Rodrigues) will have gone after Nélio in search of help to convince Batista (Ernani Moraes) that she never betrayed him with Borges (Danilo Dal Farra):

I swear I didn’t do anything, I never betrayed your father! It was Borges, he added something to the drink, I woke up, your father was there, poor man, thinking I had slept with him. I love the Baptist. You know what love is, don’t you? Help me, then. Do you believe me?

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in the six o’clock soap opera

Tonico is trapped in the soap opera?

After consoling Lupita, Nélio will run to Dolores to tell him that he has a card up his sleeve against Tonico. “Let’s talk to the empress! Show this evidence,” Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will suggest, hoping to put an end to her worst nightmare.

“Calm down. I’m going to prepare a process and deliver all this to the Court”, will explain the specialist in laws. “And how long will he be stuck?”, the housewife will question.

“As a traitor to the Fatherland? Caught up to about 20 years old”, shoot Nélio, who will receive a kiss like those of Daphne Bozaski’s character. “I don’t know what would become of me without you”, the young woman will conclude.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

