Ukraine’s Will to Recapture Crimea a Right Threat to Russia, Says Russian Government | World

The government of Russia said on Thursday (2) that Ukraine’s will to recover Crimea – annexed by Moscow in 2014 – constitutes a “direct threat” to Russia.

“We consider this a direct threat to Russia,” Russian government spokesman Dmitri Peskov said as Kiev’s western allies warned that an imminent Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory could follow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared on Wednesday that the “liberation” of Crimea was a national “goal” and “philosophy”.

Moscow announces it is deploying warships and missiles to Crimea

His speech, however, was a reference to the effort at the diplomatic level and not to a military military intervention.

“A statement of this kind implies that the Kiev regime intends to use all means – including force – to invade this Russian territory,” Peskov said.

The Russian spokesman denounced “aggressive rhetoric” by Ukrainian authorities and said he feared a Kiev military operation in the east of the country.

The Ukrainian army has been fighting pro-Russian separatists in this region since 2014, a conflict that caused more than 13,000 deaths. Clashes have eased considerably since the 2015 peace accords, but there are recurrent hotspots of violence.

