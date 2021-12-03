UN Headquarters in New York sealed off by police

New York police respond to repeated calls about a man carrying what appears to be a shotgun near United Nations headquarters. Employees and delegates inside the building are instructed to take shelter there, officials say.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), the occurrence is ongoing, but so far “there is no threat to the public”.

“The incident at 42nd Street and 1st Avenue in Manhattan is ongoing right now. Stay away from the area and expect traffic delays. There is currently no threat to the public,” he wrote on social media.

A security official told the CNN that the emergency services units are talking to the man, who appears to be in possession of a weapon.

“We closed the building due to police activity taking place outside the UN outside our gates,” Stephane Dujarric, UN spokesperson told CNN.

“Everyone is in the building for now, the complex is locked,” she said.

Two police officers said the man was seen muttering to himself and that he was also carrying what appeared to be a purse.

The bomb squad responded as a precaution, the two sources said.

An internal UN Security message was fired saying: “The UNDSS Security and Protection Service wishes to inform you that there is ongoing police activity on 1st Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets”.

All UNHQ staff and delegates are required to take shelter at the site.

Host country authorities are currently on the scene. The Security and Protection Service is monitoring the situation and will make the necessary updates.”

A UN Security Council meeting is currently underway.

