UN headquarters in NY isolated after man carrying gun threatens to kill himself

Police negotiate with armed man (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Man was seen carrying a gun at the gate of UN Headquarters in New York

According to witnesses, he grumbled and threatened to kill himself

The police negotiate for the boy to hand over the revolver

The headquarters of the United Nations (UN) in New York was isolated by local police on Thursday (2), after a man carrying a gun was seen in the vicinity.

According to the New York Police (NYPD), the suspect was located near the entity’s gate.

Witnesses reported that the boy appeared to be muttering to himself, and an official told AFP, in anonymity, that “a man with a rifle threatens to kill himself” in one of the building’s entrances.

The police were called to the scene and negotiated with the boy to hand over the weapon.

“No danger to the public”

“The incident at 42nd Street and 1st Avenue in Manhattan is ongoing right now. Stay away from the area and expect traffic delays. There is currently no threat to the public,” announced the corporation on social media.

According to the NYPD itself, the occurrence is still ongoing, but “there is no threat to the public”. There was also no disturbance inside the building.