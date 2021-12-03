Understand why agricultural GDP plummeted in the third quarter | Agribusiness

Compared to the same period in 2020, the sector fell 9% and helped to pull the 0.1% drop in the Domestic Product Bruno (GDP) in the period, reported on Thursday (2) the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE ).

The main reasons were:

THE dry that dropped the coffee, orange, sugar cane and corn crops;

that dropped the coffee, orange, sugar cane and corn crops; THE drop in cotton production: producers preferred to plant grain instead of lint because of good soybean and corn prices;

producers preferred to plant grain instead of lint because of good soybean and corn prices; Slaughter reduction of the oxen.

On the other hand, experts consulted by the g1 claim that the improvement in the climate should help the performance of the agro in the last three months of the year, with emphasis on the production of wheat.

O third trimester is normally a weaker period for agribusiness., in relation to the second quarter, says economist Renato Conchon, from the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA).

This is because the vintages of soy and corn, two of the main grains exported by Brazil, are concentrated in the first and second trimester, respectively.

The lack of rain that hit the countryside from the second half of 2020 until the beginning of this spring delayed not only the harvest of the two grains, but also affected important crops that occur between July and September, such as coffee, sugarcane and Orange.

Despite the delay, soybeans had another record harvest this year and corn was the one who suffered the most, whose production dropped 16.4% in the 2020/21 harvest, compared to the previous one.

The grain harvest, which normally takes place in the second quarter, ended up being “thrown” for the following months, says Conchon.

How climate change impacts food production Drought will make food even more expensive; understand

Corn crop was harmed by drought in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Already the production of coffee, would naturally be lower this year due to the biennial of culture: in an even year, the harvest is high, and in an odd year, the harvest is low. Along with the drought, the culture still suffered the impact of frosts during the winter.

For Conchon, however, the frosts will have a greater impact on the next harvest, as the climatic shock has harmed plant development.

Cotton, in turn, lost planting area in the 2020/21 crop due to good grain prices. “The producer did the math and saw that corn and soybeans were giving more profitability,” says the CNA economist.

Another reason was the delay in harvesting grain. “The window became shorter and, therefore, it became more risky for the producer to plant cotton”, says César Castro, agribusiness specialist at Itaú BBA.

Given these factors, according to IBGE, there was a drop in the estimated annual productivity of the following crops:

Coffee (-22.4%);

(-22.4%); Cotton (-17.5%);

(-17.5%); Corn (-16.0%);

(-16.0%); Orange (-13.8%);

(-13.8%); Sugar cane (-7.6%).

Cattle slaughter decreased 11.1% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, according to IBGE data.

Beef cattle raising also influenced the poor result of agriculture in the third quarter, evaluates Castro, from Itaú.

This is because cattle slaughter fell 11.1% in the period, compared to the third quarter of 2020, according to IBGE data.

“This was due to the livestock cycle itself. Producers are retaining the cows in response to the good prices of calves. So, we have a small number of cows being slaughtered”, says Castro.

For Conchon, China’s embargo on Brazilian beef exports had a moderate impact on third quarter agro results and should have a greater effect in the last three months of the year, because of a reduction in slaughters.

According to Rebeca Palis, coordinator of National Accounts at the IBGE, the Chinese suspension influenced “a little” the performance of exports from July to September, which dropped 8% compared to the three immediately previous months.

what to expect going forward

Soybeans

Despite the negative expectation for cattle ranching, the improvement in the climate has helped the performance of the agro in the last three months of this year.

One of the highlights of the period is the wheat harvest that, in Itaú’s projections, had an increase of 23% this season compared to the previous one, helped by good weather conditions.

In addition, a lot of wheat has been channeled into animal feed because of high corn and soybean prices. This factor, added to the frustrations of the cereal harvest in countries like the United States, Canada and Russia, has kept wheat prices high, even with the increase in domestic supply, says Castro, from Itaú.

In the bank’s projection, however, the GDP of agribusiness should close the year with a retraction of 0.8%, after a rise of 3.8% in 2020.

Analyst José Carlos Hausknecht, a direct partner at MB Associados, forecasts a 1% drop for the sector this year.

“It is true that the soy crop was very good, but this drought problem is still very serious,” says Hausknecht.