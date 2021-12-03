Understand why WHO skipped letters from the Greek alphabet when naming variant Ômicron – World

The new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa was named Ômicron. As with other mutations, the World Health Organization (WHO) decided to use a letter from the Greek alphabet to name it. However, the question arose about the choice.

It so happens that, if you followed the order of the Greek alphabet, the next letters after “Delta” would be “Nu” and “Xi”. However, according to the WHO informed the CNN, the criteria used for this decision take into account respect for different social groups.

““Nu is easily confused with ‘new’ [em inglês] and Xi was not used because it is a common surname,” he told the newspaper.

“And WHO best practices for naming new diseases suggest ‘avoid offending any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups,'” he told CNN.

At the site, the organization reports having identified best practices for naming new human diseases, “with the aim of minimizing the unnecessary negative impact of disease names on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare”.

Thus, WHO decided on the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. The next letter is Pi.

