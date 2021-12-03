United becomes the 1st airline to fly passengers on 100% sustainable fuel

United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 – Image: United Airlines





United yesterday operated an unprecedented flight, which served as a tipping point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier has flown an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in one of the tanks. In addition to the flight, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies Alliance program to collectively contribute to the SAF purchase.

United is a world leader in using and supporting the development of SAF, an alternative fuel made from non-petroleum feedstocks, already having agreements to buy nearly twice as much SAF as the known agreements of all other global airlines combined .

SAF has the potential to deliver the performance of petroleum-based jet fuel, but with a fraction of its carbon footprint and, according to the US Department of Energy, the country’s vast raw material resources are sufficient. to meet the projected fuel demand of the entire US aviation industry.

Aviation history is cleared for takeoff. The world’s first passenger flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is en route to @Reagan_Airport. pic.twitter.com/63Don45bBg — United Airlines (@united) December 1, 2021

“United continues to lead in action on climate change”, said CEO Scott Kirby, who flew aboard yesterday’s historic flight. “The SAF flight is not only a significant milestone for our industry’s decarbonization efforts, but when combined with increased commitments to production and purchase of alternative fuels, we are demonstrating the scalable and impactful way companies can come together and play a role in addressing the biggest challenge of our lives.”

The demonstration flight, which departed with more than 100 passengers from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and landed at Washington, DC, Reagan National Airport, was flown with the new Boeing 737 MAX 8, registered under registration number N77259. He used 500 gallons (about 1,892.7 liters) of SAF in one engine and the same amount of conventional jet fuel in the other engine, to further prove that there are no operational differences between the two and to prepare the ground for more scalable uses. ​​of SAF by all airlines in the future.

Currently, airlines can only use a maximum of 50% SAF on board. The SAF used on the flight in question was ready for flight and is compatible with existing aircraft fleets.

Aircraft trajectory – Image: RadarBox





United operated this unprecedented flight in partnership with Boeing, CFM International, Virent – ​​a subsidiary of Marathon – whose technology enables 100% SAF drop in, and World Energy – North America’s first and only commercial producer of SAF. United’s Kirby was joined by executives from each of these companies on yesterday’s flight, along with other business leaders, government officials, NGOs and members of the media.

“Boeing is proud to support United in this historic event as we work together to make aviation more sustainable”, said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of sales and marketing for The Boeing Company. “As an industry, we are committed to addressing climate change, and sustainable aviation fuels are the most measurable solution to reducing aviation carbon emissions for decades to come. No entity can decarbonise aviation alone and that will require partnerships like this one to ensure that aviation is safe and sustainable for future generations.”

“We are honored to be a part of this landmark event”, said Gaël Méheust, President and CEO of CFM International. “Drop-in SAF is something our industry can embrace now to have zero net carbon emissions by 2050. Together with our parent companies, GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines, we applaud United for taking this bold step and look forward to even greater cooperation in the future.”

Image: United Airlines

“We are excited to partner with this group of innovative companies that are leading the way in sustainable aviation”, said Dave Kettner, president and general counsel of Virent. “Virent’s proprietary technology demonstrates that SAF can be 100% renewable and 100% compatible with our current fleet and aviation infrastructure. We are proud to play a role in this advance towards sustainable aviation fuels.”

United’s Eco-Skies Alliance program launched in April 2021 and has collectively contributed to the purchase of more than 7 million gallons of SAF this year alone.

With its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions of nearly 80% on a lifecycle basis compared to conventional jet fuel, this SAF is sufficient to eliminate approximately 66,000 metric tons of GHG emissions, and enough to carry passengers over 460 million miles. Including just-announced attendees, the program has nearly 30 attendees, including companies such as DHL Global Forwarding, HP Inc. and Nike.

Image: United Airlines

New entrants include:

American Family Insurance

Biogen

Bolloré Logistics

CWT

Maersk

Goal

Microsoft

Palo Alto Networks

salesforce

Visa

Yusen Logistics

Zurich North America

Yesterday’s SAF flight and new entrants to the Eco-Skies Alliance are among the latest achievements toward United’s goal of being 100% green, reducing its emissions by 100% by 2050, without relying on traditional carbon offsets.

In another step to build transparency and enable certified SAF emission reductions for its corporate clients, last month United partnered with Microsoft, Air BP and Roundtable on Sustainable Aviation Biomaterials on the first reserve and declaration pilot.

United information





Read more: