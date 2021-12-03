Unmasked, Christian becomes a thief and faces his worst nightmare · TV News

Christian (Cauã Reymond) will need a bath of rue to get rid of the streak of bad luck in Um Lugar ao Sol. Blackmailed by Túlio (Daniel Dantas), he will be forced to embezzle money from Santiago’s company (José de Abreu) ​​and also from fire Ravi (Juan Paiva). In the biggest urucubaca, the usurper will still come face to face with Lara (Andréia Horta) in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

The executive will change the game after traveling to Goiânia with the intention of investigating his brother-in-law’s past in Lícia Manzo’s serials. He will discover that Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) is actually impersonating the twin brother — killed by drug dealers in the first chapters of the serial.

Instead of undoing the lie, Daniel Dantas’ character will take advantage of the situation. He will force the faker to open an account in Switzerland in Renato’s name as a way to launder the money embezzled from the Redentor supermarket chain.

“You can sign, Christian, everything will be fine, I guarantee you. Besides, it’s not even you who’s signing. It’s Renato, did you forget?”, will mock Tulio, who will force him to fire Ravi.

The protagonist played by Cauã Reymond will have no choice but to turn his back on his friend, who won’t be able to find another job so quickly due to the criminal record. He was wrongfully arrested at the beginning of the plot accused of stealing a cell phone.

Tulio (Daniel Dantas) in A Place in the Sun

Ravi will even leave his apartment in Botafogo, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, to establish himself once more in the fictional community of Morro do Camelo. He’ll have to turn around in his 30s to support his son and Joy (Lara Tremouroux), who will still spend all of her boyfriend’s savings to get a colleague out of jail.

Christian’s martyrdom will continue in the scenes that will be shown on the next 11th . In Túlio’s hand, he will still be approached by Lara, who will have left Pouso Feliz behind and returned to live in Rio de Janeiro willing to discover the truth about her ex-boyfriend’s death.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

