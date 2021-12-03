UOL’s public agrees with Dayane Mello’s elimination

The readers of UOL they agreed on who would be the eleventh out of “The 13th Farm”. At dawn today, model Dayane Mello received the lowest percentage of votes to remain on the RecordTV reality show and said goodbye to the chance to dispute the R$1.5 million prize.

In the voting of the UOL, Dayane Mello received only 15.88% of the votes to remain in confinement. Marina Ferrari was the most voted by our audience to stay, with 42.54%, and Solange Gomes appeared in second position, with 41.59%.

The vote among fans of the rural reality on our portal indicated that Dayane Mello was the participant with the least preference to remain in confinement since the opening of the poll. The percentage of votes of the peoa did not pass the house of 19%.

In the official count of the program, Dayane Mello ended up leaving the game for having received 27.% of the votes to continue in the attraction. Marina Ferrari was the most voted, with 40.26%, while Solange Gomes was the second favorite of the public to stay in the game, 32.74%.

In all, 44,015 votes were counted in the poll, which measures exclusively the preference of readers of the UOL. It has no scientific sampling value and also does not interfere with the progress of the program.

