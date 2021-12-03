UOL’s public agrees with Dayane Mello’s elimination

The readers of UOL they agreed on who would be the eleventh out of “The 13th Farm”. At dawn today, model Dayane Mello received the lowest percentage of votes to remain on the RecordTV reality show and said goodbye to the chance to dispute the R$1.5 million prize.
In the voting of the UOL, Dayane Mello received only 15.88% of the votes to remain in confinement. Marina Ferrari was the most voted by our audience to stay, with 42.54%, and Solange Gomes appeared in second position, with 41.59%.
The vote among fans of the rural reality on our portal indicated that Dayane Mello was the participant with the least preference to remain in confinement since the opening of the poll. The percentage of votes of the peoa did not pass the house of 19%.
In the official count of the program, Dayane Mello ended up leaving the game for having received 27.% of the votes to continue in the attraction. Marina Ferrari was the most voted, with 40.26%, while Solange Gomes was the second favorite of the public to stay in the game, 32.74%.
In all, 44,015 votes were counted in the poll, which measures exclusively the preference of readers of the UOL. It has no scientific sampling value and also does not interfere with the progress of the program.
‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality
1 / 13
Dayane Mello: 11th out
The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm
Play/Playplus
two / 13
Medrado: 1st withdrawal
The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave
Play/Playplus
3 / 13
Liziane: 1st eliminated
The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program
Play/Playplus
4 / 13
Nego do Borel: 1st expelled
A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition
Play/Playplus
5 / 13
Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated
A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm
Play/PlayPlus
6 / 13
Erika Schneider: 3rd out
The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm
Play/PlayPlus
7 / 13
Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination
Play/PlayPlus
8 / 13
Lary Bottino: 5th out
The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm
Play/Playplus
9 / 13
Tati: 6th out
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game
Play/Playplus
10 / 13
Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition
Play/Playplus
11 / 13
Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination
Play/PlayPlus
12 / 13
Valentina: 9th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm
Play/Playplus
13 / 13
Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination