UPAs in Caxias register 300% increase in the number of people with flu symptoms | Rio de Janeiro

The Municipality of Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense, registered a 300% increase in the number of people with flu symptoms. The UPAs are full. The UPAs in Penha, in the North Zone of Rio, and Copacabana, in the South Zone, were in a very quiet movement this Thursday morning (2).

At UPA Beira Mar, in Caxias, during the night of Wednesday (1st) the demand for assistance was very high. And this Thursday morning, the movement was already increasing around 7:30 am.

Patient William, who arrived early at the unit, said he was unable to go to work. “I had a lot of headaches, a lot of fever in my body, my eyes are hurting a lot. Today, unfortunately, I couldn’t go to work,” said the patient who did not take the vaccine during the mid-year campaign. William had already undergone screening, and was awaiting treatment at UPA Beira Mar.

Seller Cleiton de Oliveira complained of headache, fever, body aches and many pains in his chest when he coughed. He said he could not get assistance in São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, so he went to look for UPA Beira Mar, in Caxias.

“UPA and PAM in São João de Meriti are closed. The UPA in Jardim Iris does not provide decent care,” complained the patient.

According to information from patients, there was only one doctor working in the unit. Complaints about capacity and delays in service were also common at UPA Parque Lafaiete and UPA Pediátrica Walter Garcia Borges.

The Department of Health of Caxias reported that vaccination coverage against flu this year was not good. Less than 50% of the target audience – children, pregnant women and the elderly – have not taken the vaccine.

Vaccination against the flu at the Duque de Caxias stations is being carried out from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, from Monday to Saturday.

Queues in Rio de Janeiro decrease

In Penha, in the North Zone of Rio, after three days of great capacity, this Thursday morning, there was much less movement. The average service time is 20 to 30 minutes and there were no queues.

On Wednesday, at the UPA in Madureira, the movement of patients with flu was quite large. The unit was full and patients waited two to three hours for care.

At the Engenho Novo unit, in the North Zone, the wait was so long on Wednesday that patients ended up lying on the floor of the waiting room, which was completely full. The UPA in Tijuca, also in the North Zone, was also overcrowded.

This Thursday, at the UPA in Copacabana, movement was also very quiet, during the morning. Unlike what happened the day before, when the UPA was full and the service was delayed.

Flu outbreak fills UPAs in the North Zone

According to the Rio Health Department, in 90% of the units there were no records of Covid cases, which shows that the Influenza A virus is spreading throughout the city.