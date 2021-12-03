UPAs will have tents in the outdoor area to deal with mild cases of flu | Rio de Janeiro



Flu vaccination at the Heitor Beltrão health center, in Tijuca – Fabio Costa/O Dia Agency

Rio – Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in Marechal Hermes, Tijuca, Botafogo, in addition to the Getúlio Vargas Hospital, in Penha, will have tents to treat mild cases of flu-like illness. The measure of the State Department of Health (SES) is to try to avoid overcrowding within health facilities. The information is from ‘RJ1’, from TV Globo.

In the last seven days, the state of Rio registered an increase of 400% in the flu calls. Analyzes of RT-PCR tests carried out by the Central Public Health Laboratory Noel Nutels (Lacen RJ) registered an increase in the positivity rate: between November 16 and 22, the index was at 7%. Between the 23rd and 28th of November, the index rose to 41%.

In view of the Influenza outbreak that started in the city of Rio, populous cities in the Metropolitan Region are already registering an increase. In Duque de Caxias, the Municipal Health Department recorded a 200% increase in the number of consultations at the Dr. Walter Garcia Borges Pediatric UPA: around 500 children are being seen per day at the site, which has eight pediatricians working during the day. and five more overnight. In other service units, the increase reaches 300%. Vaccination is allowed for the entire population.

The City of São Gonçalo is also mobilizing to prevent the outbreak from happening. In addition to the 65 health centers that provide the vaccine, another ten places that were exclusively immunizing against covid-19 will also be extended to Influenza.

“The population has to be aware that all vaccines are very important. It’s no use getting vaccinated against the coronavirus and not vaccinating against the flu. Both are important and can be applied on the same day, there is no need for an interval. this, to facilitate the residents, we opened the flu vaccination in ten points that vaccinate against covid-19. Gonçalves can be vaccinated with doses of both vaccines on the same day,” explained Health Secretary Gleison Rocha.