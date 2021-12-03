US and Russia exchange accusations at tense meeting of diplomatic chiefs over Ukraine – International

STOCKHOLM – Mentions of a conflict scenario in Ukraine were a constant during the meeting of the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Russian chancellor, Sergei Lavrov, this Thursday, 2, in Stockholm. While the Biden government’s chief diplomat said he was “deeply concerned” with the plans for the Russia of starting a new aggression against Ukraine, the Russian representative claimed that “a return to the nightmare scenario of a military confrontation” is brewing because of the pressure of the allies of the nato on the Russian border.

The meeting between the heads of diplomacy of the two largest war powers in the world took place during a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which, in addition to rivals, also reunited Ukraine in Stockholm.

“We are deeply concerned about Russia’s plans to launch a new aggression against Ukraine,” Blinken said, in a tone similar to that adopted during another speech on Wednesday when he expressed concern over “evidence” that Russia had plans launching “aggressive actions against Ukraine” during a NATO meeting in Riga, in latvia.

The American also warned that if Russia continues on the path of “confrontation”, it will suffer “serious consequences” – also on Wednesday, the Secretary of State had already threatened Moscow with “harsh sanctions”. Blinken, however, said he was willing to “facilitate” the implementation of the Minsk agreements, signed after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and aimed at resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine between Kiev and pro-Russian separatists.

After listing the clauses of the agreements, claiming that Moscow did not respect them, Blinken added: “the best way to prevent a crisis is diplomacy”. He also called on Russia to “decrease the escalation” of tensions and withdraw troops, which Westerners say are deployed on the Ukrainian border.

Lavrov, by contrast, warned that a “return to the nightmare scenario of a military confrontation” was brewing and accused NATO of “bringing its military infrastructure closer to Russian borders”. The Russian foreign minister also opposed an eventual eastward expansion of the Atlantic alliance that would include Ukraine, but said he was open to dialogue.

Lavrov declared that Moscow wanted “security guarantees” at its borders and urged its American counterpart “not to drag Ukraine into the US geopolitical game”, otherwise Moscow would be “forced to take steps to re-establish the military-strategic balance “.

‘Dissuasive measures’

This Thursday, Blinken also met in the Swedish capital with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitro Kouleba, who reiterated his call to implement “deterrent measures” so that Russian President Vladimir Putin “think twice before resorting to military force”.

Since November, Kiev and its western allies have warned of a reinforcement of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and the possibility of an invasion during the winter.

Russia – which annexed the Crimean peninsula and is accused of supporting the separatists – denies it is preparing an attack and berates NATO for heightening tension.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Ukraine’s willingness to reconquer Crimea constituted a “direct threat” to Russia.

In addition to the Ukraine issue, the last few weeks have been marked by the migration crisis on Belarus’s border with the European Union and a brief escalation of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, all OSCE member countries.

EU countries agreed on Wednesday on new sanctions against Belarus, and the United States said it would announce new punitive measures “very soon”./ AFP