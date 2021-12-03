US Announces New Measures Against Covid Amid Concerns Over Omicron Variant | World

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Thursday (2) a series of measures against Covid-19, with new requirements for travelers and an increase in vaccination efforts.

Reinforcing the idea that the omicron variant is a cause for “concern but not panic”, as he had already stated, the president said that “we will fight this variant with science and speed, not with chaos and confusion”.

The main concern is the large number of people who could have already received their booster dose and have not yet done so. An estimated 100 million Americans are in this situation.

From the National Institutes of Health headquarters in the Washington area, Biden delivered a speech listing a series of actions to fight Covid-19 during the northern hemisphere winter, at a time when the omicron variant is spreading across the world, generating new ones. concerns and restrictions.

2 of 3 Child Receives Covid-19 Vaccine in US Nov 3, 2021 — Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters Child receives Covid-19 vaccine in US Nov 3, 2021 — Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters

Biden announced on Thursday that vaccination posts will be available at night, including during weekends, to apply booster doses.

The service in pharmacy chains that apply vaccines will also be expanded and educational campaigns aimed mainly at the adult public will be instituted to encourage everyone to complete the vaccination.

“These booster doses are free, don’t miss taking yours,” he asked the population.

“We entered this winter in a position of advantage in relation to Christmas last year,” he said, noting that a year ago the Americans did not have vaccines available as they are now and the number of cases and deaths was much higher.

“When I took office, more than half of the schools in the country were closed. Today we have a vaccine for children from five years old and more than 99% of schools across the country are completely open,” he said.

He also assured that US pharmaceutical companies and scientists are working together to improve existing vaccines and create new drugs to fight Covid, including the newly discovered coronavirus variants.

Although Biden won the presidency on the promise of fighting the pandemic, the coronavirus mutations pose an enormous challenge, which has contributed to its decline in popularity.

On Wednesday, the first case of contagion with the omicron variant was detected in the United States.

The White House has already announced that starting “from the beginning of next week”, all travelers must, in addition to being vaccinated, present a negative test taken the day before the displacement. The measure will apply to Americans and foreigners.

For internal displacements, Biden announced a extension of mandatory use of masks on planes, trains and other public transport until mid-March.

3 of 3 US President Joe Biden Receives Booster Shot against Covid-19 at the White House in Washington on Sept. 27, 2021 — Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters US President Joe Biden Receives Covid-19 Booster Shot at Washington White House Sept. 27, 2021 — Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The new measures are intended to reassure Americans and show that Biden is doing everything in his power to prevent the pandemic from affecting the US economic recovery and the holiday season.

The president and his advisers reiterated in recent days that there will not be a return to large confinements.

But the administration faces a scenario in which many Americans are unresponsive to Biden’s calls for collective action to defeat the pandemic. In fact, almost 40% of the population is still not fully immunized, despite creative attempts to encourage vaccination.

A national campaign aimed at beneficiaries of the Medicare public health system will try to scale up vaccinations and booster doses. In its strategy, the government has established an association with the AARP, an important group that represents the interests of people over 50 years of age.

At the other end of the age group, the Biden administration will try to ensure that schools do not revert to closings.

The government also plans to encourage the use of home testing kits with the announcement that “medical insurance must cover 100% of their cost”.