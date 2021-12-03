US creates 210,000 off-farm jobs in November; below expectations By Investing.com



Investing.com – The US economy created 210,000 nonfarm jobs in November, according to the Labor Department’s nonfarm jobs report this Friday morning, 3, well below expectations and data from the last month. The forecast of economists was an addition of 550,000 jobs in the period.

The number showed an acceleration of the revised numbers of October, when 546,000 jobs were created – initially the figure was 531 thousand as released in November.

The fell to 4.2% of the workforce, down from 4.6% in October. Analysts had expected a 4.5% rate.

Last month it had an annual high of 4.8%, below the market’s 5% projection, but equal to the 4.8% of the previous month.

At 10:47 am, 100 futures were up 0.59%, while futures on and up 0.39% and 0.28%, respectively.