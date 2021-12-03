US creates 210,000 off-farm jobs in November; below expectations By Investing.com

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on US creates 210,000 off-farm jobs in November; below expectations By Investing.com 6 Views


© Reuters.

Investing.com – The US economy created 210,000 nonfarm jobs in November, according to the Labor Department’s nonfarm jobs report this Friday morning, 3, well below expectations and data from the last month. The forecast of economists was an addition of 550,000 jobs in the period.

The number showed an acceleration of the revised numbers of October, when 546,000 jobs were created – initially the figure was 531 thousand as released in November.

The fell to 4.2% of the workforce, down from 4.6% in October. Analysts had expected a 4.5% rate.

Last month it had an annual high of 4.8%, below the market’s 5% projection, but equal to the 4.8% of the previous month.

At 10:47 am, 100 futures were up 0.59%, while futures on and up 0.39% and 0.28%, respectively.

Risk Statement: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the current market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Soybeans rise in Chicago with climate in southern BR and Argentina worrying about…

Friday (3) is good high for soybean prices traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved