US to Announce New Measures Against Covid Amid Concerns Over Omicron Variant | World

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, will announce this Thursday (2) a series of measures against Covid-19, with new requirements for travelers and an increase in vaccination efforts.

Although Biden won the presidency on the promise of fighting the pandemic, the coronavirus mutations pose an enormous challenge, which has contributed to its decline in popularity.

From the headquarters of the National Institutes of Health in the Washington region, Biden is expected to deliver a speech in which he will enumerate a series of actions to fight Covid-19 during the northern hemisphere winter, at a time when the omicron variant is spreading around the world, generating new concerns and restrictions.

On Wednesday, the first case of contagion with this variant was detected in the United States.

The White House has already announced that starting “from the beginning of next week”, all travelers must, in addition to being vaccinated, present a negative test taken the day before the displacement. The measure will apply to Americans and foreigners.

For internal displacements, Biden will announce a extension of mandatory use of masks on planes, trains and other public transport until mid-March, said a government source.

US President Joe Biden Receives Booster Shot against Covid-19 at Washington White House on Sept. 27, 2021 — Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The new measures are intended to reassure Americans and show that Biden is doing everything in his power to prevent the pandemic from affecting the US economic recovery and the holiday season.

The president and his advisers reiterated in recent days that there will not be a return to large confinements.

But the administration faces a scenario in which many Americans are unresponsive to Biden’s calls for collective action to defeat the pandemic. In fact, almost 40% of the population is still not fully immunized, despite creative attempts to encourage vaccination.

And nearly 100 million people who can already receive booster doses of anti-covid vaccines have yet to take advantage of the opportunity.

A national campaign aimed at beneficiaries of the Medicare public health system will try to scale up vaccinations and booster doses. In its strategy, the government has established an association with the AARP, an important group that represents the interests of people over 50 years of age.

At the other end of the age group, the Biden administration will try to ensure that schools do not revert to closings.

“When the president took office, more than half of the schools in the country were closed,” said the same government source.

“Today we have a vaccine for children to from five years and over 99% of schools across the country are fully open“, he said, before noting that “the president will announce the steps that will ensure that this continues.”

The government also plans to encourage the use of home testing kits with the announcement that “medical insurance must cover 100% of their cost”.