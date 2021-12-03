Vagner Mancini on Corinthians x Grêmio: “It’s going to be a war”

Grêmio beat São Paulo, by a score of 3-0, and still have a mathematical chance of escaping relegation. But soon after winning the match in Porto Alegre, Vagner Mancini started thinking about the next duel. And for the coach, the match on Sunday (5), against Corinthians, will look like a duel.

The team from Rio Grande do Sul needs to beat Corinthians, away from home, to stay alive in the Brazilian Championship.

“We’re going there to duel. Gaucho football has a lot of that and I want to use it. Players who aren’t from here have to incorporate that. Sunday will be a war. And we’re going to war,” emphasized the Grêmio coach.

The decision climate is for math. Plain and simple. With 39 points, Grêmio still needs (and a lot) two wins against Corinthians and Atlético-MG. Only a great combination of parallel results can allow a draw and a victory in the final stretch of the Brasileirão.

“We ended the game with the certainty that Grêmio can fight until the end. Whether the game with Corinthians is going to be beautiful or ugly doesn’t matter. I want to win. Today, we are no longer focused on individual performance. I know that collective performance generates organization. But on Sunday, I prefer the team to have a favorable performance, with victory, regardless of the performance, tactical scheme”, declared Vagner Mancini.

Douglas Costa, who received his third yellow card in the substitution, is out of the game with Corinthians. Bruno Cortez and Vanderson return after taking the third yellow card and could start again.

Corinthians and Grêmio face off on Sunday (2), at 4 pm (Brasilia time). In the last round, the team from Rio Grande do Sul receives Atlético-MG.