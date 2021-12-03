Vale-gás will be worth R$52 and will be paid from this month onwards, says government | Economy

The first installment of the gas voucher will be paid this month to 5.58 million families and will be worth R$52, informed the Ministry of Citizenship.

The calculation corresponds to 50% of the average price of a 13 kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Brazil. According to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average value of the cylinder in the country is, today, at R$ 102.46.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed the decree that regulates the “Auxílio Gas dos Brasileiros” program. The text was published in the “Official Gazette of the Union” this Friday (3). According to the decree, the benefit will be paid every two months in the amount equivalent to 50% of the national average price of a 13 kg gas cylinder.

The program will last for 5 years. Thus, as payment will be made every two months, the forecast is that 30 installments will be paid.

To fund the program, Bolsonaro sent a bill to the National Congress asking for the opening of a special credit of R$ 300 million (read more about this at the end of this text).

The program’s objective is to provide relief to the poorest population since, since the beginning of the year, the average price of cooking gas has risen by almost 30% and is one of the items that has weighed the most on inflation.

The text of the law that institutes the “Auxílio Gás dos Brasileiros” program establishes that the beneficiary families will be entitled, every two months, to an amount corresponding to a portion of at least 50% of the average national reference price of the 13 kg.

Beneficiaries will not need to prove that they spent the benefit with the purchase of gas. Payment will be made by Caixa Econômica Federal or by institutions contracted by it. The Ministry of Citizenship will be responsible for establishing the payment schedule and rules for withdrawing the benefit.

They will be entitled to the benefit:

families enrolled in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico), with monthly per capita family income less than or equal to half the national minimum wage (R$550);

families that have among their members residing in the same household who receives the benefit of continued provision of social assistance, the BPC, which provides a monthly minimum wage for people with disabilities and for the elderly aged 65 or over who prove that they do not have the means to provide maintenance nor the family.

Priority in payment will be given to families with women victims of domestic violence who are under monitoring of urgent protective measures and who meet the other criteria to receive the benefit.

The government will use the structure of the Auxílio Brasil social program, which succeeded Bolsa Família, to make payments operational.

The benefits granted by Auxílio Brasil will not be counted as income. The receipt of other aid is not an impediment for the gas voucher.

For the implementation of the gas voucher, exceptionally in the first 90 days, they will have priority in the payment of the benefit, in the order: Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries with lower per capita income and with a larger number of family members.

To verify the benefit amount, ANP will publish on its website monthly, up to the 10th working day of the month, the average value of the previous six months referring to the national price of the 13 kg cylinder.

This week, Bolsonaro sent a bill to the National Congress asking for the opening of a special credit of R$ 300 million to pay gas tickets, initially, for 5,000 families. The information was released by the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic this Tuesday (30).

According to the ministry, the special credit will be funded through the cancellation of other budget expenditures, without impacting the government’s primary result target or the spending ceiling. It is necessary that the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate approve the bill authored by the Executive so that the federal government can use the R$ 300 million to fund the gas voucher. After approval in Congress, President Bolsonaro must sanction the text of the law.