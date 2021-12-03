Valve presents how the Steam Deck will be packaged and shows the final prototype of the device

Product will be released in February 2022

On July 15th we had the official announcement of steam deck, portable device of Valve that will bring the games of steam for the palm of your hand, previously scheduled to be released in December of this year, the device was postponed to February 2022 due to difficulties encountered in the manufacturing process.

From your ad to Valve has been disclosing several details involving the steam deck, we’ve already had a video posted by the company opening the device so we don’t have to, and we’ve also seen how the company’s verification system will work to show you which games are optimized to run on the device.

Now it’s time for Valve show the final packaging that will accompany the steam deck and the final prototype of the device, check below in images how the packaging of the company’s portable device was.



The packaging presented is a brown box, with some warnings on the side of what cannot be done with the product, inside the packaging we have several phrases in several languages, representing the mobility of the product. steam deck and the range of countries in which you can use it.

Inside the box we have another smaller box, which contains the product loading source and a case where the steam deck will come protected, this case will come in versions of 64GB and 256 GB. Check below the image released by Valve of the final prototype of the device, which will undergo final tests to start mass production of the device.

Looking forward to the release of steam deck? What did you think of the device’s packaging? Participate in the comments with your opinion!



Source: Steam