Vettel and Schumi join Hamilton on human rights

after the british Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, to demonstrate against the disrespect for human rights in the Saudi Arabia, the Germans Sebastian Vettel, by Aston Martin, and Mick Schumacher, from Haas, also took a stand on the matter ahead of the GP in Jeddah, which debuts in the category.

Hamilton initially confirmed that he would wear a rainbow-colored helmet (see below) for the Saudi round, keeping the hull design used in the Qatar GP. Formula 1. Afterwards, the pilot confirmed his discomfort in racing in the country, at a press conference held this Thursday.

Son of Michael Schumacher and Haas competitor, Mick Schumacher also spoke on social media and posted a photo with a rainbow T-shirt. Check out the image below:

In addition to the shirt, the 22-year-old German driver was also seen wearing a rainbow-colored bracelet at the press conference held on Thursday, F1’s ‘media day’, in the Jeddah paddock.

In the case of Vettel, former Hamilton rival and four-time F1 world champion, the rainbow was seen in tennis. The German had already used the item again and was caught wearing it again in the Arab paddock.

Winner of the 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 F1 seasons, Vettel went further: he created an event in Saudi Arabia dedicated to women’s karts and said he was inspired by the stories of women in the country, which restricted the right to drive only to men until 2018.

The Aston Martin driver explained: “Of course there is a lot of talk about racing here. I was just wondering what I could do since we have so much attention and focus on negative examples when it comes to the shortcomings of countries in terms of human rights and stuff.”

“I really try to think about the positives, so I started my own go-kart event today under the name ‘Race for Women’. I think we had a group of seven to eight women on the track and I created a good event for them,” he continued.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Photo by: Uncredited

“I was trying to convey some of their life experiences and on the right track to do something together that will boost their confidence. In Saudi Arabia, women didn’t get permission to drive until 2018.”

“So some of them had a driver’s license and some of them didn’t. Some are F1 enthusiasts, some had nothing to do with F1 or racing before today, so it was a good mix of women from different backgrounds, and a great event, everyone was happy,” celebrated Vettel.

“I was inspired by their stories and positivity. It’s true that looking through a Western or European lens there are still many things that need improvement, but it’s also true that some things are changing, and for these people, it makes a huge difference ”, completed.

