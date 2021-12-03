Vettel Promotes Women’s Running and Wears LGBTQA+ Color Sneakers in Saudi Arabia | formula 1

Known for his activism on human rights issues, the German driver Sebastian Vettel, from Aston Martin, promoted a women’s kart race and wore a shoe with references to the LGBTQA+ cause in Saudi Arabia, on the eve of the first grand prize in the history of Formula 1 in the parents.

In the monarchy of Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, homosexuality is punishable by up to the death penalty. Women only gained authorization to drive in 2018, but circulation still has several restrictions.

1 of 2 Tennis used by Sebastian Vettel — Photo: Reproduction Tennis used by Sebastian Vettel — Photo: Reproduction

Vettel wore rainbow-colored sneakers and Aston Martin’s head of communication, Matt Bishop, posted the video on social media. The pilot joins Lewis Hamilton, who declared this week that he does not feel comfortable being in the country. As he had no choice, the important thing was to raise awareness of human rights issues.

Saudi Arabia criminalizes homosexuality, in addition to adopting measures that restrict women, prohibited from interacting with men, marrying, getting divorced, opening businesses, traveling or leaving jail or shelters without the authorization of a male guardian.

+ Hamilton admits discomfort about running in Saudi Arabia and defends human rights

In 2018, the country began a process of flexibility, allowing the female population to drive or attend stadiums, for example. Even so, the Saudi government is still accused of arresting and executing opponents, as in the case of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the country’s embassy in Turkey that same year.

Despite the changes, in late 2019, the country’s state security agency classified feminism, homosexuality and atheism as “unacceptable” acts of extremism. In March of this year, activist Loujain al-Hathloul, one of the protesters for women’s right to drive, was released from prison after three years of imprisonment.

The fact that F1 is used by Saudi Arabia for the so-called “sportswashing”, or the use of sport to improve the country’s image, was highlighted by Amnesty International, an international organization for the protection of human rights.