Video: Cubano celebrates early, but is surprised by a Brazilian, who scores and takes gold in wrestling for the Pan

I. Queiroz runs to apply a decisive blow to his rival in the Junior Pan-American. Photo: Reproduction/Twitter @timebrasil

Cuba’s representative for wrestling at the Junior Pan American Games held in Cali, Colombia, Liober Josue Hecheverria learned the hardest way possible about respect. Finalist in the Greco-Roman wrestling in the under-97kg category, the athlete ended up surprised by a Brazilian, Igor Queiroz, after celebrating early victory and suffering a decisive blow in the final seconds. The stumble earned the fighter the gold medal.

In the images (see below), it is possible to see Liober celebrating and turning his back on Queiroz. Realizing that there was still time for a confrontation, Igor quickly took advantage and brought down his opponent. At the time of the action, the fight was tied at 1 x 1, and the tupiniquim started losing.

The video released still shows the great celebration not only of Queiroz. The Brazilian’s team also appears categorically vibrating in the background. On the other hand, the Cuban’s technicians were enraged by their student’s attitude.

Defeated and protagonist of one of the images that should mark the Games, Josue continued lying down after Igor’s blow, which determined the outcome of the confrontation.

The Junior Pan American Games counts with the participation of 41 countries. Athletes compete for seats in the adults’ tournament, which takes place in 2023.

Brazil on the podium

After a great result for Brazil, Igor Queiroz celebrated. On social networks, the champion released the images of the dreamed podium.

In the images, the fighter records the performance of the Brazilian National Anthem.

“Good morning, with the National Anthem. Without a doubt, this is the best feeling an athlete can feel. It is very beautiful to see the Brazilian flag at the top.

