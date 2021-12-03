Video: friends take the dead man out of the coffin for the last bike ride

PORTOVIEJO, EQU – The friends of a dead man decided to pay the last tribute to him in a completely unusual way. They decided to take him out of his coffin, and take a ride on a motorcycle with his body on the back. The case took place last Monday (29), in the city of Portoviejo, capital of the province of Manabí, northwest of Ecuador.

The dead man was 21-year-old Sandy Cedeño Menéndez. He was reportedly murdered the day before, during the wake of one of his family members. According to the Manta Code portal, in Ecuador, Sandy had several criminal records.

In the video, it is possible to see the moment when friends remove Sandy from her coffin and place her body on the back of a motorcycle. One friend rides the motorcycle, the other gets on the bike, and Sandy’s body is between the two.

See the video!

The men go out on the motorcycle to take a “last ride” with their friend, and are accompanied by another group of motorcyclists. According to the Manta Code portal, the group of friends had spread alcohol and marijuana over Sandy’s coffin.

According to the news, the men would be drunk by the time they got Sandy out of the coffin. Soon after, the man’s body was taken back to the coffin, where it went to burial.

