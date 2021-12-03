Video! Simone reveals how she lost 25kg: ‘I tried a lot of things’ | celebrities



Posted 03/12/2021 09:13 | Updated 12/03/2021 09:23

Rio – Simone Mendes, Simaria’s sister and musical duo, revealed how she lost 25kg after the birth of her youngest daughter, Zaya, who is barely ten months old. In a video posted on YouTube, in which she says she “sued lying brands”, the singer spoke about the battle to eliminate overweight.

“You know how difficult it was for me to lose weight. In fact, I tried many things, I took medicine, I went on a soup diet, I did a healthy diet, I did everything I could, everything you can think of about losing weight, I I looked for everything,” Simone began.

The singer said that she didn’t suffer pressure from family members or fans, but she didn’t like her body with 86kg and measuring 1.52m. “I, Simone, in particular, have always loved to eat. But I, I’m talking about myself, couldn’t see myself the way I saw myself in the mirror. I actually weighed 87 kg, it’s a lot of kilos. I tell you this because I’m only 1.52 m”, explained the singer.

After countless attempts and almost giving up on the goal of losing weight, she met an acquaintance, who is also a nutritionist, and decided to give it another try. Thus, he managed to reach 62kg. “Guys, from the 87kg I was from the day Zaya was born, today I’m 62kg. So guys, I’m 25 kg less from the day Zaya was born until today”, guaranteed her, who is married to Kaká Diniz.