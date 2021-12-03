VIDEO: Watch moment of arrest of DF police officer accused of ‘stalking’ | Federal District

Rafaela was in an apartment in Asa Norte. The recording shows the moment she left, accompanied by the police and the lawyer. Before entering the elevator, she hugged a woman and you can hear a dialogue:

– “It’s ok”, says a policeman

– “I’ve always been”, responds Rafaela

The civil police officer was arrested for failing to comply with a restrictive measure that prohibited her from approaching one of the ex-boyfriends who accuse her. The request was made by the internal affairs department of the Civil Police, after last Sunday (28) she punctured the tires of two of his cars and stabbed him.

This morning, the inspector of the Civil Police of the Federal District, Adval Cardoso, said that the episode was “embarrassing and regrettable”. According to him, the policewoman “is unbalanced” and the arrest warrant was necessary.

“Unfortunately, her freedom would be a risk to the ex, to other people and to herself,” says the magistrate.

Rafaela is away from the police service, due to a medical license. Her weapons have been collected.

Police report accused of "stalking" threatens ex-boyfriends in DF — Photo: Reproduction

The Civil Police seized a notebook at Rafaela’s house, where threats to ex-boyfriends are alleged (see image above). The handwritten diary was found last July.

“I’m going to pay as many killers on duty as it takes to end their lives,” is one of the sentences in the seized notebook.

The defense confirms that the notebook belongs to the agent, however, it denies that the police officer is the author of the texts. The material was attached to the process that is being processed in court against Rafaela.

Popularly known as “stalking” (persecution), the act now defined by law consists of follow someone repeatedly and by any means, threatening the physical or psychological integrity of the victim or invading their freedom or privacy.

The practice has gained volume in digital media, but the law provides for convictions for those who commit the crime in any medium, whether digital or physical. The text also says that whoever restricts the victim’s ability to move will be included in the crime.

Before the new law, the practice of “molesting someone or disturbing their tranquility” was considered a criminal misdemeanor, not a crime, and had as a penalty 15 days to two months imprisonment, or a fine. Now, the penalty ranges from 6 months to 2 years in prison, but can reach three years if there are aggravating factors such as:

The victim is a child, teenager or elderly person;

Act against a woman for reasons of the condition of the female sex;

Act committed by two or more people, or with the use of a weapon.

Until June of this year, the Federal District had registered 242 occurrences, an average of three per day. Of the records, more than half (56%) are within a context of domestic violence, and 85% of victims are women, the data show.