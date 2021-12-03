Video: Woman invades airport runway and tries to stop plane | World-News | Online Diary

Psychosis is a mental disorder that causes people to perceive or interpret things differently from those around them. This can involve hallucinations or delusions. Other symptoms include incoherent or nonsensical speech and behavior inappropriate for the situation.

A person in a psychotic episode may also experience depression, anxiety, sleep problems, social isolation, lack of motivation, and general difficulty functioning.

This week, police in Los Angeles, United States, sent a woman for psychological evaluation after the young woman invaded the runway of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and tried to stop a plane that was already turned off.

According to the authorities, after passing through the Terminal 1 door – at 6:30 pm – last Monday (29), the woman passed – without authorization – a door that gave access to the runway and the security alarm was triggered.

Airport officials chased her and prevented the invader from gaining access to other parts of the site. After stopping her, the agents searched her backpack and found nothing.

The girl was taken to a local hospital to undergo treatment for the minor injuries and local police ordered the girl to undergo a psychological assessment to understand the reasons that led her to invade the airport runway.