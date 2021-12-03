what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Friday By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Despite yesterday’s strong rally, the trade was down 0.59% at 9:15 am, worried about the Ômicron variant. The advances 0.20%, to R$ 5.6905.

In the United States, the expectation is for the payroll data, although the market also reflects doubts about the new strain of coronavirus. The 100 futures were down 0.06%, while the and the futures retreated 0.04% and 0.07%, respectively.

Brazil registered yesterday, 02, 215 new deaths by covid-19, according to data from the Ministry of Health. With that, the country reached 615,179 deaths during the pandemic. The survey shows that 12,910 new cases of the disease were registered. In total, the country has so far registered 22,118,782 cases of infection by the new coronavirus.

The Federal Senate approved the PEC dos Precatório by 64 votes to 13 in the first round and by 61 to 10 in the second round, after dozens of changes to the text. Due to the changes, the project should return to the Chamber of Deputies and there are doubts about the possible dismemberment of the PEC and the moment when the promulgation of its most important sections will take place.

The presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), should discuss today about the treatment that the text will receive from now on. Lira would have been bothered by the amount of changes in the PEC and the pressure for the Chamber to accept the new text immediately.

As it is an amendment to the Constitution, the enactment of the PEC only occurs when the two houses of Congress agree on a text. “Until the texts are the same, the PEC will continue to be voted on”, said Lira. The president of the Chamber also hinted that the new text would only be voted on in the plenary in February of next year, since the internal regulation requires that the PEC be evaluated by the CCJ and by a special commission.

News of the day

Brazil Aid – The Senate approved Provisional Measure 1061 of Auxílio Brasil and the text goes to presidential approval. A change in the text conditions the assistance of more families to the availability of financial resources, which in practice can prevent the fulfillment of the government’s promise to end the queues to access the program.

Sanitation Legal Framework – The Federal Supreme Court (STF) concluded the judgment of four actions that questioned the legality of the Sanitation Framework and decided on the constitutionality of the text that paved the way for a series of concessions in the sector.

Ômicron – German company BioNTech (NASDAQ:) should be able to adapt its Covid-19 vaccine relatively quickly in response to the emergence of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, said company chief executive Ugur Sahin.

Covid CPI – Based on the report produced by Covid’s CPI, the Attorney General’s Office opened six new preliminary investigations involving President Jair Bolsonaro. The procedures are confidential.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Solemnity Allusive to the International Day for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Delivery of the 1st Edition of the Accessibility Award; Year-End Greetings Ceremony; Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

Paulo Guedes – No official commitments.

Campos Neto – Internal dispatches in São Paulo.

corporate news

Minerva (SA:) – Minerva completed the acquisition of two slaughterhouses specialized in sheep: Shark Lake and Great Eastern Abattoir, located on the west coast of Australia, as announced in August. Slaughter operations are expected to start during the month of December.

Anima Educação (SA:) – nima announced the launch of the first Computer Engineering course in Brazil in the dual model, a form of teaching that seeks to reconcile theoretical and practical knowledge in partnership with companies. Now, nima is part of the Duale Hochschule Network in Latin America. The institution is headquartered in Germany, a reference country in this modality.

Interbank (SA:) – Inter will not proceed with the listing of shares on Nasdaq for the time being, according to a relevant fact distributed to the market. The bank expected shareholders to demand a redemption right of at most R$2 billion and that the vast majority of investors would opt to exchange their shares in Brazil for US-listed BDRs. But requests for redemption rights by shareholders exceeded the R$ 2 billion mark.

Suzano (SA:) – Suzano announced a significant increase in its investments in 2022, estimated at BRL 13.6 billion compared to BRL 6.2 billion budgeted for this year. The increase is due to the project to build the company’s new pulp mill in Mato Grosso do Sul, which will require a disbursement of R$7.3 billion next year.

Braskem (SA:) – Novonor, ex-Odebrecht, formalized its intention to carry out a secondary offering of shares, to sell part or all of the 22.92% stake it holds in Braskem, and gave the green light for the company to prepare to migrate to Novo Mercado, according to Valor Econômico.

Taesa (SA:) – Taesa expects to launch, early next year, the new 2022-2031 strategic plan, with some adjustments in relation to the current plan, according to Valor Econômico, such as the growth of the asset portfolio, with participation in future transmission auctions. energy and acquisitions of existing projects.