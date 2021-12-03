What will the Super Cup look like if Galo wins the Copa do Brasil

Atlético-MG won the title of the Brazilian Championship, yesterday (2), after beating Bahia 3-2, at Arena Fonte Nova. Galo ended a 50-year fast without winning the competition. The trophy guarantees the team commanded by Cuca in the next edition of the Supercopa do Brasil — which puts the champions of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil face to face.

However, in addition to the Brazilian title, Atlético-MG will also play the final of the Copa do Brasil against Athletico-PR — the trip is scheduled for the 12th, at Mineirão, at 5:30 pm (GMT) and the return for the day 15, at the Arena da Baixada, at 9.30 pm. In other words, there is a possibility for Rooster to win both competitions. If that happens, who will be the opponents of Minas Gerais in the Super Cup in Brazil?

The competition regulations, available on the CBF website, say that if the same club wins both competitions (Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil), the opponent in the Super Cup will be the runner-up in the Brazilian Championship.

Image: Reproduction / CBF

At this time, Atlético-MG’s opponent would be Flamengo. If Athletico wins the Copa do Brasil, the regulation will follow the same and the Paranenses will face the Minas Gerais team for the Super Cup.

The CBF has not yet defined the value of the prize for the 2022 edition, the date and place of the match.