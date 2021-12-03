WhatsApp: Data can be accessed by the FBI; understand

According to a document from the FBI, the agency can have access to all user data from the Whatsapp and Apple’s iMessage. The possibility contradicts the company’s privacy philosophy.

It should be noted that even in the face of end-to-end encryption of platforms, a subpoena can allow access to information by third parties.

“Legal Access,” developed in partnership with the FBI’s Department of Science and Technology and Operational Technology Division, is a kind of guide that guides state and federal agencies in legally obtaining information from the nine largest messaging platforms in the world.

Legal access to application data

The document informs what are the possibilities and means to obtain data from the applications legally. Through a search warrant, for example, it is possible to have access to contacts of a certain user, as well as other users who have the respective contact in their address book, according to the FBI.

O Whatsapp on the other hand, it is the fastest, and it comes to fulfilling requests almost in real time. The action allows viewing of user metadata, which is not the actual content of the messages. Other companies respond more slowly, and the delay in delivery can compromise the progress of investigations, says the text.

User Privacy

End-to-end encryption of the Whatsapp it is a right for all platform users. In general, the system allows that only the sender and receiver have access to the transmitted information.

However, it is possible for third parties to read the messages, at least the last five in case of a complaint. The messenger has more than 2 billion users, all susceptible to analysis of US government data legally.