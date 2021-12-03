WhatsApp is not working? See how to fix this bug

whatsapp is a messaging app installed on virtually every smartphone. WhatsApp updates are continually being sent out to keep your users engaged on the site.

However, before installing the new WhatsApp beta update for Android and iOS, users should be careful. The reason for this is that it can make the WhatsApp crash problem worse.

WhatsApp crashes can be caused by many factors, including a bug. Are you aware of what you will need to do if this happens? Are you aware of what you need to do to get WhatsApp to work properly again?

WhatsApp released two new beta updates for Android and iOS this week, according to WABetaInfo. Update 2.21.24.11 for Android and version 2.21.240.14 for iOS.

“Unfortunately, both updates have some critical bugs. About WhatsApp beta for iOS, after sending a new status update or sending messages in group chats, WhatsApp instantly crashes.

In the WhatsApp beta for Android, WhatsApp keeps crashing constantly on Android 12 for some users when using the 2.21.24.11 update, so they can’t use WhatsApp right now,” he said.

What to do in these situations?

For iOS beta testers who want to keep their chat history, there’s a quick fix: Users can use TestFlight > Downgrade to use an earlier beta version. Select WhatsApp Messenger (or WhatsApp Business) from the drop-down menu. Previous builds > Install an older beta version.

If you use WhatsApp via the App Store, please backup your chat history before installing the new update so you can reinstall WhatsApp and restore your chat history if something goes wrong.

Android users will have to manually delete the current beta version and install the previous one via APKMirror, although a backup of their chat history will be needed to restore it.

It should be mentioned that if you don’t have a backup but need to test something and don’t want to wait for a WhatsApp bug patch update, you can try to downgrade the app using Android Debug Bridge on Android 10+ without losing your app data (and no root rights).

To do this, go to Phone Settings > Developer Options and enable USB debugging on your phone. If this setting is not displayed, tap “Build Number” seven times under the “About” settings to make it visible.

Use a USB cable to connect your Android device to your computer. Download the adb tools zip file and extract it to any folder on your computer. You also need to paste the previous version APK, which you got from APKMirror, in the same folder.

To make the procedure easier, rename the downloaded APK to app.apk. Right click on the same folder and choose “Open in Windows Terminal”. To verify that your device is connected, run “adb devices” and enter the following instructions to downgrade WhatsApp: