WhatsApp Web and Desktop will have an official sticker store

WhatsApp imported the sticker store directly from the mobile app to the web version and desktop app. This addition will allow users to access the company’s official repository, which will allow them to download images directly to the desktop, without needing a mobile device to do so, as is currently the case.

According to WABetaInfo, the little shop will be allocated to the icon that gives access to the saved stickers. You just open the specific menu and look for the plus icon (+) inside the green circle, which will open the store on the side of your app.

The WhatsApp sticker store can be accessed via the PC, without the need for a cell phone (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

For now, the feature doesn’t let you download the entire pack of stickers, but only send each sticker individually in conversations — then you can save them to favorites for later use. The recipients will normally see the images with a description of which package the sticker is part of, in addition to the possibility of storing the sticker.

This limitation seems to be the result of the store being in the testing version, as it would not make sense to keep a repository accessible that does not allow for downloads. For now, the feature is only available to those who use WhatsApp beta in browser or desktop version, with no forecast for wide release.

Yesterday, a trial version also revealed that WhatsApp developers are working to deliver the ability to select couple emojis with different skin tones. Last week, a panel appeared to catalog types, quantities and authors of each reaction with emojis, which would open up more possibilities for using the fun images.

Source: WABetaInfo