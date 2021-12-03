WhatsApp will change time limit for deleting messages

Every WhatsApp user realized that their app is in constant development. Now there are rumors that instant messaging software is working to extend the time limit for deleting sent messages.

See also: Take out a loan and give your motorcycle as collateral, understand how it works

If you need to delete a message that has already been sent to everyone, you should do this in 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds. The new WhatsApp message deletion time limit will be increased to 7 days and 8 minutes, according to reports.

Importantly, the feature will be available for Android users first, with an iOS version later.

WhatsApp users on ​​Android have recently received two new features. Fast calling and message-level reporting are two of the features. Instead of relying on an SMS message with verification codes, new Android users who choose WhatsApp or users who reinstall WhatsApp on an Android phone can use the Speed ​​Call function to verify their phone numbers through an automatic call .

With this, users will receive a WhatsApp call to verify their phone numbers, reducing the number of scams and ensuring security. When it comes to message level reporting, users will be able to report accounts to WhatsApp by flagging an individual message with this function. Users will have to hold down a specific message to report or block a user from doing so.

WhatsApp is constantly changing and updating its platform to make it safer, more effective and more fun to use.