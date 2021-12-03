Wheat price soars and may impact bread and pasta cost in 2022

The Brazilian wheat crop is already ending. In Paraná, the largest producer of cereal in the country, the harvest has already ended and production reached 3.2 million tons, 1% more than last year, according to statistics from the Department of Rural Economy (Deral/PR). In São Paulo, the weather got in the way, and the wheat harvest should be 250 thousand tons. In 2020, it was 310 thousand tons, which gives a drop of 19%.

Even so, Brazil, this year, should reap its biggest wheat crop, projected at 7.9 million tons, increased by productions in the Cerrado and Ceará. Last year, it was 6.2 million tons (up 27%).

But to meet the domestic demand for wheat, around 12 million tons, according to information from the Brazilian Association of Wheat Industries (Abitrigo), the country needs to import the cereal from Argentina, Canada and the United States, around 5 million of tons. And this dependence on wheat from abroad could hurt prices next year.

Prices abroad rise almost 36%

On the international market, the price of wheat soared, as large producers like Canada will have a smaller crop, due to weather problems.

A report by the consulting firm Radar Agro, from Itaú, pointed out that wheat prices have not been as high since 2012. “The global balance of wheat for the 2021/2022 harvest, projected at the beginning of the harvest, pointed to a comfortable scenario, but it started to be one of the tightest of the decade,” said Radar consultants. And this tightening was justified by the bad weather that hit crops in the Northern Hemisphere.

Now, with the projection of a break in these crops, the world demand for the cereal is growing (in addition to the consumption of the population, the feed mills are using wheat to replace corn in their products), the rise in the prices of inputs (fertilizers and pesticides ), and the prospect that this situation will lead to a decrease in stocks, prices already appreciate around 36%.

Therefore, bread and flour, in 2022, may become more expensive. “Industries should not pass the entire readjustment on to consumers, because they are already tight, but a small transfer in the price of flour should occur,” said Rubens Fonseca, president of Abitrigo.

According to him, this situation of dependence on prices abroad will only be reversed when the country reduces its vulnerability to imports.

The survey by Radar pointed out that, since July, the first contract carried out on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT), went from US$ 6.1 per bushel (the bushel of wheat is equivalent to 27,216 kg) to US$ 8.25 per bushel currently, up 36% for the period. The 2023 contracts, on the other hand, show an appreciation of around 20%.

According to Itaú consultants, prices may rise further because information is already circulating on the market that Russia wants to increase export rates for the cereal in its ports.

“Brazil, as a price taker (Brazilian wheat production does not influence international prices) and with the need to import almost half of its domestic consumption, feels the impact of international prices and the weakened local exchange rate,” he pointed out. “Even with this record production in the current crop, the capitalized producer with storage capacity did not need to offer large volumes of cereal to the market, which could generate pressure on prices”.

Also according to Radar, the industry, which seasonally takes advantage of the harvest time to replenish stocks, finds itself in a challenging environment for the acquisition of raw materials. “If, on the one hand the producer restricts the offer to try to control prices, on the other hand the consumer Follow weakened, with its purchasing power diminished by the current economic situation”, informed the monthly bulletin of Radar Agro.

Argentinian harvest may be record high, but price remains high

Producers in Argentina have already harvested around 40% of the area cultivated with wheat and production should total 19.9 million tons, according to information supplied by the Bolsa de Cereales. This could be the best crop in the country. In 2020, there were 16.8 million (an increase of 18.5%).

“Although it is a record, global buyers are eager for the cereal and any availability will be welcome, therefore, prices in the main exporting ports have movements similar to those of exchanges around the world”, informed consultants at Radar Agro.

Future prices for the cereal to be delivered in 2022 are already quoted above US$ 320 per ton (FOB), according to the Argentine Ministry of Agriculture, an increase of 24.4% when compared to prices charged in early July.